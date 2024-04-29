Dunaway Brothers Elevates New Construction & Home Renovation Market with Strategic Acquisition of Sandwich Millworks; New showroom, office open in Sugar Grove, Illinois

"We are very excited about this merger and our new showroom as it underscores both companies' dedication to the core values of quality, service, and integrity to our existing and future clientele." Post this

"This acquisition allows us to deliver a seamless, high-quality experience to our residential customers," said Partner, Jeff Dunaway. "Homeowners will now have the convenience of selecting any paint or stain color they desire, with the assurance of certified Dunaway Brothers professionals bringing the finishing right to their doorstep."

The timing of the merger couldn't be better. According to Architectural Digest, "Homeowners have developed a renewed interest in home renovation projects over the past three years. According to the Joint Center for Housing Centers of Harvard University, home improvement project spending increased from $328 billion in 2019 to $472 billion in 2022, with an estimated 2024 spending of $485 billion."

In Perfect Alignment

Sandwich Millworks' reputation for premium products aligns perfectly with Dunaway Brothers' commitment to excellence, making this a strategic fit. John Knur, former owner of Sandwich Millworks, commented on the acquisition, "It gives me immense pleasure to blend our traditions of quality and integrity into Dunaway Brothers' customer-oriented approach. The legacy of Sandwich Millworks could not find a more fitting home."

New Showroom and Office Open

In addition to the acquisition news, Dunaway Brothers is proud to announce the opening of Sandwich Millworks new showroom and office in Sugar Grove, Illinois. This space showcases the top-quality windows, doors and finishings throughout giving homeowners ways and envision the possibilities while experiencing expert and attentive service. Customers can call to make appointments to visit the showroom and office.

"We are very excited about this merger and our new showroom as it underscores both companies' dedication to the core values of quality, service, and integrity to our existing and future clientele," Partner, Dave Dunaway, said.

For further information about the services and products they offer as part of Sandwich Millworks, A Division of Dunaway Brothers, please visit their website at https://sandwichmillworks.com/.

About Dunaway Brothers

Established in 2005, Dunaway Brothers has positioned itself as a leader in the construction and home improvement sectors. Specializing in carpentry and decorating, they are known for their unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction. For information, visit http://www.dunawaybrothers.com.

About Sandwich Millworks

For over a quarter-century, Sandwich Millworks has stood as a symbol of excellence and been a purveyor of top-quality Marvin windows and doors. Their dedication to delivering unparalleled products and precision craftsmanship has set them apart in the residential construction industry. For more information, visit http://sandwichmillworks.com/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, +16304003361, [email protected], https://www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE JJR Marketing