Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Releases Rare 1983 Port Ellen 40-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky

To capture the zeitgeist of today's global phenomenon, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky delved into its impressive and extensive archives to release this first fill sherry cask 40-year-old single malt, which is a veritable time capsule of Port Ellen's early 1980s releases. At 104.8 proof the liquid was matured in a European Oak ex-sherry butt, with the cask initially stored on Islay, until it was laid down to finish maturing in the vaults at Duncan Taylor's HQ in Aberdeenshire in 2010. Each hand-finished decanter is sequentially numbered with a signed certificate of authenticity. The Scottish firm last released a Port Ellen back in 2013.

"When I bought the company from Abe Rosenberg's family back in 2001, the inventory was incredible with some amazing rare and old whiskies." commented Chairman Euan Shand. "The casks of Port Ellen were ones that really stood out for me as something special and we've patiently waited for them to mature, bringing that rich, dark color to the liquid. The cask created an evocative whisky that embraces the peat from the kilns and the brine of the sea, alongside a succulent rich fruity base. It's one of the finest whiskies we've launched this year."

Ian Logan, Senior Hospitality and Spirits Manager for Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, will launch the Port Ellen 1983 at the Whisky 'Old & Rare' Show in London. For those with tickets, Ian will hold a masterclass on Saturday, September 30 at 2.30pm. The company will also display the Port Ellen with limited samples at stand number 305 during the show.

With a RRP of $7,300 for a 700ml bottle, the Port Ellen 40-year-old is available for special order at finegoodspirits.com and other US retailers. Full details about the Port Ellen release may be found at the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky website https://therarest.duncantaylor.com/.

TASTING NOTES:

Nose: A classic sherried Islay. Full of treacle toffee and leather mixed with bright fruity notes of blackberries and strawberries drenched in cream. A touch of zesty citrus offsets the fruity sweetness, and some dark, waxy comb honey adds depth. Some intense maritime notes of sea spray combined with kombu kelp. Mineral touches of seashore pebbles emerge with time from underneath the sherried fruits.

Palate: Very true to the nose. Dark treacle toffee and more fruits, this time more cooked than fresh. Thick and chewy texture with roasted pecan nuts to the fore. The leathery, maritime notes persist with some warming spices of cloves and caraway. The peat comes over as a distant driftwood bonfire on a salt drenched seashore. A dark, smoky, and fruity chutney balanced by a refreshing hint of spearmint. Wonderful balance with all elements in good equilibrium.

Finish: Long and seemingly everlasting. The dark bitter chocolate notes from the sherry cask persist to the last, along with some spicy toasted oak. The chewy toffee fruits continue, but now are slightly drier than on the palate. The driftwood bonfire of the peat is now reduced to some smoldering embers. Again, the balance is perfect with all elements singing in harmony.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky is a family-owned Scotch Whisky specialist established as a cask broker and trading company in 1938. More than 80 years after the company was registered, Duncan Taylor is recognised on the global stage as one of the most innovative and dynamic whisky companies.

Dedicated to the principles of providing exceptional casks for filling from the most world-renowned distilleries, Duncan Taylor has amassed an outstanding portfolio of the finest Scotch Whiskies. Today, Duncan Taylor owns one of the largest privately held collections of some of the most sought after vintage and rare whiskies - while also acting as a reputable whisky merchant, blender, bottler, and cask broker.

Sitting on the periphery of Speyside, in the heart of scenic Huntly, Scotland, Duncan Taylor proudly operates its own cooperage, cask storage, blending, and bottling hall. Its award-winning portfolio of brands include Black Bull® Whisky, The Octave®, The Rarest®, Tantalus, and Dimensions®, among others. Find out more at https://www.duncantaylor.com/.

