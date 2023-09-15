dunnhumby to Showcase Customer Data Science and Retail Media Solutions during Groceryshop 2023 from September 19-21

Groceryshop is one of the most important industry events of the year and we are really pleased to be gathering with retailers, brands and our partners to share and demonstrate how our data science solutions are helping retailers and brands across the globe unlock the value of customer data. Tweet this

dunnhumby Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™

dunnhumby has recently been recognized across three categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies1, 2023 and in one category in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce2, 2023.

dunnhumby has been named a Sample Vendor for Retail Media Technology Platforms, Contextualized Real-Time Pricing and Assortment Management Applications in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2023 and a Sample Vendor for Contextualized Real-Time Pricing in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2023.

Live Product Demonstrations

During the three-day conference, attendees will be able to see firsthand the capabilities of the following solutions:

dunnhumby Shop and dunnhumby Assortment – drives efficiencies to deliver category insights and closer collaboration with suppliers.

dunnhumby Price and dunnhumby Promotion – provides a streamlined approach to pricing and promotions, maximizes category financial performance in line with customer wants.

dunnhumby Sphere – an all in one platform that allows retailers and brands to plan, execute, and measure the impact of omnichannel retail media.

dunnhumby Ventures

dunnhumby is committed to innovation in retail technology. dunnhumby Ventures will be at the event seeking new start-up partners to collaboratively disrupt the ecosystem. To share your ideas and learn more about partnership opportunities please reach out to [email protected] to set up a meeting.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs nearly 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Metro.

