dunnhumby's Americas President to Present Retail Strategies for Overcoming the Price Perception Gap at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show

Live Product Demonstrations at Booth #6305

dunnhumby's team of retail experts will be exhibiting and demonstrating its full portfolio of AI powered retail and brand solutions for price and promotions, personalization and loyalty, assortment, competitive insights, and retail media at NRF booth #6305. The team will be available to meet with retailers and CPGs to discuss the insights from the Eighth Annual Grocery Retailer Preference Index which will be published ahead of NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show.

"What better way to kick off 2025 then to gather with retailers, brands, and our partners at NRF, to share how our AI powered data science solutions unlock the value of customer data science around the globe," said Matt O'Grady, President of Americas for dunnhumby. "We are looking forward to sharing how retailers can close the price perception gap and gain a competitive advantage by delivering real savings to their customers, which is key to driving loyalty in 2025 and beyond."

Ecosystem Partnership Sessions at Booth #6305

dunnhumby ventures will be hosting ecosystem partnership sessions for pioneering retail technology startups, retailer and supplier innovation teams, and other potential collaborators. Participants will have the opportunity to hear about the next generation of innovation themes dunnhumby is tracking, engage in open ideation sessions, and learn how to get involved with the Retail Innovation Network, dunnhumby's exclusive ecosystem of senior retail innovation leaders.

dunnhumby Meetings

For more information on dunnhumby at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show or to pre-schedule meetings visit: https://www.go.dunnhumby.com/NRF2025.

About dunnhumby ventures

dunnhumby ventures is our strategic venture capital and ecosystem-led innovation arm with a mandate to partner and invest in early-stage retail technology start-ups that embrace data and artificial intelligence for innovation along the customer's path to purchase. We foster industry collaboration via the Retail Innovation Network, our exclusive ecosystem of senior retail innovation leaders, and seek to align with partners at an early stage to supercharge their ability to take innovation to market by tapping into dunnhumby's retail industry expertise, pioneering data science assets, and global retailer and supplier partner network. Our areas of focus include artificial intelligence (AI), data capture and enrichment, retail media, customer engagement, category management, supply chain, and commerce.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software, and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, and Procter & Gamble.

