Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Celebrates the Retirement of Distinguished Dentist Dr. John W. Bruce after 47 Years of Exceptional Service

Born in Panama, raised in Australia, and a resident of the Atlanta area since 1967, Dr. Bruce's life has been a testament to dedication and service. He received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Emory University and went on to earn his dental degree from Emory University School of Dentistry. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field, Dr. Bruce was awarded a Fellowship in 1987 from The Academy of General Dentistry, and in 1993, he achieved a Fellowship from the American Society of Osseointegration.

Dr. Bruce's professional expertise encompasses all aspects of dentistry, with extensive postgraduate training in Orthodontics, Implantology, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Oral Sedation. He was also a member of the first graduating class of Invisalign-trained general dentists in the country.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Bruce remained an active member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Georgia Dental Association, and the Northern District Dental Society, among others.

Beyond his exceptional contributions to the field of dentistry, Dr. Bruce's passions include spending quality time with his family, pursuing outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and indulging his love for the natural world by breeding exotic birds and maintaining a 125-gallon saltwater aquarium. He possesses the remarkable ability to fix virtually anything, and he embraced this gift by attending to the restoration of teeth, whether they be natural, porcelain, or denture teeth. Outside the dental office, he is renowned as the go-to individual, always working on his honey-do list at home addressing a variety of challenges. His reputation as a resourceful problem-solver precedes him, Dr. Ojibway describes his chairside approach: "He could pull out his bag of tricks and fix just about anything, and patients were appreciative knowing he tried to buy them some time, especially in situations where a tooth was failing or had a poor prognosis".

Dr. Bruce's conservative approach to dentistry earned him a devoted following of patients spanning multiple generations. He built his reputation on quality dentistry and a genuine heart for those he treated, many of whom became more like friends than patients. Dr. Bruce was renowned for his warm and welcoming chairside manner, often being one of the first to greet patients with a hearty "morning, early bird!" during 7 am appointments. His humor, wit, compassion, and genuine care for his patients endeared him to people from all corners of the country.

As Dr. Bruce begins the journey of retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of being an excellent listener, capable of putting patients at ease and offering reassuring words. His ability to educate and empathize, as well as his talent for lightening the mood or providing a shoulder to lean on, were cherished qualities that made him a beloved dentist.

The entire team at Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. John W. Bruce for his outstanding contributions to the practice and the lasting impact he has had on the lives of countless patients. As he embarks on this new chapter filled with travel, family time, and new adventures, we extend our warmest wishes for a retirement filled with happiness and fulfillment.

