Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Cameron Robert to the Team

"Her dedication to patient care and her comprehensive skill set in both general and cosmetic dentistry make her an invaluable addition to our practice. We are confident that our patients will benefit greatly from her expertise," said Dr. Angela Ojibway Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cameron Robert to our team," said Dr. Angela Ojibway, owner of Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "Her dedication to patient care and her comprehensive skill set in both general and cosmetic dentistry make her an invaluable addition to our practice. We are confident that our patients will benefit greatly from her expertise."

Dr. Robert is not only an accomplished dentist but also an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. She is an Invisalign provider and is certified in Botox for temporomandibular pain, allowing her to offer a wide range of services to her patients.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Robert is deeply connected to the Dunwoody community. A graduate of Marist School and Saint Jude Elementary School, she is excited to return to the area and get involved in the vibrant local culture. In her free time, Dr. Robert enjoys quilting, traveling, exploring new restaurants, and spending time with her husband and their four pets.

Dr. Robert is now accepting new patients at Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry and looks forward to providing personalized, high-quality care to individuals and families throughout the area.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cameron Robert, please visit https://www.dfcdonline.com/ or call (770) 399-9199.

About Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry:

Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a leading dental practice in Dunwoody, GA, offering a comprehensive range of dental services for patients of all ages. Committed to providing exceptional care in a welcoming environment, the practice combines state-of-the-art technology with a personalized approach to ensure the best possible outcomes for every patient.

Media Contact

Dr. Angela Ojibway, Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, (770) 399-9199, [email protected], https://www.dfcdonline.com/

SOURCE Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry