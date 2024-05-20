DuPage County Family Law Firm, Fawell & Fawell, Announces First-Ever Winner of $1,000 Scholarship Program

Our firm's scholarship seeks to recognize students who have accepted the challenge to attend a college or university in a state where their parents did not attend high school or where their parents live.

WHEATON, Ill., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fawell & Fawell is thrilled to announce the first-ever winner of our $1,000 Out-of-State Student Scholarship for the Spring 2024 semester, expressly dedicated to supporting out-of-state college students. Today, we proudly honor Kyla Burroughs, a first-year college student at Howard University, as the inaugural recipient of our scholarship. We admire students like Kyla who choose to embark on their academic journey in a place unfamiliar to them, as doing so often features serious obstacles, many of which are unforeseen.

Choosing to pursue her higher education in Washington, DC, nearly 3,000 miles from her home state of Oregon, Kyla has shown us what happens when we bet on ourselves and our abilities. As a first-generation college student, Kyla has "set the bar" in her family, challenging her friends and loved ones to push beyond what they believe their limits are.

It is easy to find inspiration in Kyla's journey, and as the first winner of our scholarship, we believe Kyla and her story will inspire other students to expand their horizons beyond what they feel comfortable with. Fawell & Fawell strongly believes that this scholarship will further enable Kyla to be the absolute best she can be in her studies and beyond.

In essence, our firm's scholarship seeks to recognize students who have accepted the challenge to attend a college or university in a state where their parents did not attend high school or where their parents live. Each applicant is asked to write an essay on the following prompt, "What challenges and difficulties have affected you as an out-of-state student? Have you struggled with leaving your family and settling into an unfamiliar environment? How do you plan to overcome these challenges and achieve success in your academic efforts?"

Applications for the Fall 2024 semester are now open. To learn more about our scholarship and see if you qualify, please visit https://www.fawelllaw.com/scholarship.

About Fawell & Fawell

Fawell & Fawell, a DuPage County-based law firm, is dedicated to serving our clients in matters relating to divorce, family law, child custody, and other issues that deeply impact individuals and families. We stand by our clients, ready to fight for them every step of the way, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

To learn more about Fawell & Fawell, visit https://www.fawelllaw.com/.

