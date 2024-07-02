DuPage County Family Law Firm Partner, Attorney Lynn Mirabella, Named Peccarelli Award Recipient

Lynn Mirabella, a distinguished attorney known for her dedication to justice and community service over the last four decades, has been a vital force in the legal landscape of DuPage County.

WHEATON, Ill. , July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is proud to share that partner Lynn Mirabella has been honored with the esteemed Peccarelli Award by the DuPage Justinian Society of Lawyers. This recognition is a testament to Lynn's professional excellence and her outstanding leadership in the local legal community, further enhancing the reputation of our law firm.

Lynn Mirabella, a distinguished attorney known for her dedication to justice and community service over the last four decades, has been a vital force in the legal landscape of DuPage County. Like her late father, Joe Mirabella, Attorney Mirabella has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her clients, reflecting her profound legal knowledge in family law matters. Her passion for the law is matched only by her passion for her community, and the Justinian Society of Lawyers seeks to recognize all she has done and continues to do for DuPage County and beyond.

Named after the decorated DuPage County Court Judge Anthony Peccarelli, this award, presented by the DuPage Justinian Society of Lawyers, honors outstanding professionals who demonstrate integrity and dedication to the legal field and community service. This distinguished accolade underscores the Society's mission to uphold the highest standards of justice and collegiality in the legal profession.

The DuPage Justinian Society of Lawyers proudly celebrates Lynn Mirabella's remarkable achievements in her four-decade-plus career and knows that her mark on the legal community will be felt for years to come. The Society looks forward to watching Attorney Mirabella as she continues to lead her firm to even greater heights.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, a trusted pillar of the DuPage County community for over seven decades, is dedicated to serving clients in a wide range of legal matters. From family law to criminal and civil cases, our firm is committed to providing honest and reliable legal advice to individuals and families, regardless of the complexity of their cases.

For more information on MKFM, we encourage you to visit https://www.mkfmlaw.com/. To schedule an initial attorney meeting, call 630-665-7300 today.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE OVC, INC.