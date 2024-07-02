DuPage County Law Firm Celebrates 45 Years of Serving the Community

With a staff of legal professionals possessing over 175 years of combined legal experience, we look forward to taking on new challenges and helping individuals and families navigate the Illinois legal system.

LOMBARD, Ill., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 45 years and counting, Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices has been synonymous with high-quality advice, dedicated guidance, and exceptional client services in divorce and family law matters. As we celebrate our 45th year in business, we would like to take a moment to reflect on the tremendous strides our firm has made since its founding and how our firm became one of the most well-respected law firms in Illinois.

We at the Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices know better than anyone that a lot can change in 45 years. Yet, here we sit, nearly a half-century later, stronger than ever, helping individuals and families navigate some of the most daunting challenges they have ever faced. After all these years, one thing that has stayed resolute is our unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive legal services to our cherished clients.

Since the very beginning, founder Steven Mevorah has been the guiding force behind the firm's success. Admitted to the Illinois Bar the same year he founded Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, he has never looked back. A sustaining member of the DuPage County Bar Association, Attorney Mevorah is licensed to practice law in the state of Illinois, the U.S. District Court, the Northern District of Illinois, and the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Seventh Circuit. Architect of the Mevorah Difference, Attorney Mevorah remains ever-cognizant of the ever-changing landscape of law and looks forward to continuing his leadership of the firm for years to come.

For 45 years, it has been our honor and privilege to serve the people of DuPage County. As we look toward the future, our dedication to our clients has never been greater. With a staff of legal professionals possessing over 175 years of combined legal experience, we look forward to taking on new challenges and helping individuals and families navigate the Illinois legal system.

About Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices

The Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices is a full-service law firm that assists clients in divorce, family law, personal injury law, criminal defense, estate planning, immigration, workers' compensation, and real estate law. We proudly serve clients in Chicago and the Illinois metro area, including DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will, McHenry, and Cook counties. To learn more about our firm or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.mevorahlaw.com/ or call 630-932-9100 today.

