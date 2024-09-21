Duplicate File Finder from Nektony goes global: Now available in six languages

With the latest update, Duplicate File Finder is now accessible to an even broader audience, thanks to its new multilingual support. In addition to localization, version 8 introduces Dark Mode. Post this

French

Italian

Ukrainian

Russian

Chinese

German

Spanish

The addition of these languages ensures that users around the world can navigate and utilize the app in their native language, making the process of cleaning up duplicate files even more intuitive and user-friendly.

In addition to localization, version 8 introduces Dark Mode, allowing users to switch to a darker interface that's easier on the eyes, especially in low-light environments. Dark Mode not only enhances visual comfort but also provides a modern and stylish look to the app, aligning with macOS's native Dark Mode functionality.

Best strengths

Accurate byte-to-byte results

Finding all types of duplicate files

Support of any drive type, Photos, and Music libraries

The Auto Select feature to quickly select all duplicates

Finding similar photos and music

Comparing and merging folders

Cleaning up duplicates from similar folders

Checking two files to see whether they are duplicates

Availability:

Duplicate File Finder v.8 is available for download from the Mac App Store. It is compatible with macOS 10.13 or later and requires a 64-bit processor. The app is free to use for finding duplicate files, while advanced features are available through an in-app purchase of $14.95.

Brief Description:

App Name: Duplicate File Finder

System Requirements: macOS 10.13 - 15, 64-bit processor

Price: Free, with advanced features for $14.95

About Nektony:

Nektony is a trusted developer of Mac optimization software tools with over 10 years of experience and millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Nektony's products include MacCleaner Pro, App Cleaner & Uninstaller, Disk Space Analyzer, and more. The company's mission is to help users get the most out of their Macs by providing simple, effective, and affordable solutions.

