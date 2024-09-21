Duplicate File Finder from Nektony goes global: Now available in six languages

Nektony proudly announces the release of Duplicate File Finder version 8, featuring six additional languages and the highly anticipated Dark Mode.
ODESA, Ukraine , Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nektony is excited to unveil Duplicate File Finder version 8, a powerful tool designed to help users efficiently find and remove duplicate files on their Macs, freeing up valuable disk space and improving system performance.
With the latest update, Duplicate File Finder is now accessible to an even broader audience, thanks to its new multilingual support:
- French
- Italian
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Chinese
- German
- Spanish
The addition of these languages ensures that users around the world can navigate and utilize the app in their native language, making the process of cleaning up duplicate files even more intuitive and user-friendly.
In addition to localization, version 8 introduces Dark Mode, allowing users to switch to a darker interface that's easier on the eyes, especially in low-light environments. Dark Mode not only enhances visual comfort but also provides a modern and stylish look to the app, aligning with macOS's native Dark Mode functionality.
Best strengths
- Accurate byte-to-byte results
- Finding all types of duplicate files
- Support of any drive type, Photos, and Music libraries
- The Auto Select feature to quickly select all duplicates
- Finding similar photos and music
- Comparing and merging folders
- Cleaning up duplicates from similar folders
- Checking two files to see whether they are duplicates
Availability:
Duplicate File Finder v.8 is available for download from the Mac App Store. It is compatible with macOS 10.13 or later and requires a 64-bit processor. The app is free to use for finding duplicate files, while advanced features are available through an in-app purchase of $14.95.
Brief Description:
- App Name: Duplicate File Finder
- System Requirements: macOS 10.13 - 15, 64-bit processor
- Price: Free, with advanced features for $14.95
Key Links:
About Nektony:
Nektony is a trusted developer of Mac optimization software tools with over 10 years of experience and millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Nektony's products include MacCleaner Pro, App Cleaner & Uninstaller, Disk Space Analyzer, and more. The company's mission is to help users get the most out of their Macs by providing simple, effective, and affordable solutions.
For more information, please contact:
nektony.com
Copyright © 2011 Nektony.
All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Media Contact
Asya Karapetyan, Nektony, 34 624983684, [email protected], https://nektony.com/help
SOURCE Nektony
Share this article