DUPR and My Pickleball Coach Launch Global Skills Program

Software tool enables coaches and clubs to create and advance DUPR skills at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DUPR, the world's most accurate global pickleball rating system and My Pickleball Coach, the premier pickleball coaching platform for coaches and players, today announced the launch of a "Global Skills Program", a co-branded initiative to support coaches and players in their pickleball careers and journeys and further unify the sport under a common language and standard.

The new Global Skills Program, created by experts from DUPR and My Pickleball Coach, makes it easy for coaches to get players rated on DUPR, and offers in-app coaching for players to improve their skills and level. The program, available on My Pickleball Coach, seamlessly integrates cameras, the DUPR app, and the My Pickleball Coach app, enabling coaches to initiate scalable coaching experiences for thousands of players, generate DUPR ratings, and foster new revenue streams and expansion for coaches and clubs.

Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR remarked, "We developed the Global Skills Program in partnership with My Pickleball Coach to offer coaches scalable technology to support their efforts to grow and develop the game in their communities. When players are rated on DUPR and have opportunities to develop their skills, everyone in the global pickleball ecosystem benefits, from facilities, clubs, equipment manufacturers, travel companies and everyone who touches the game."

Jordan Briones, one of the leading pickleball coaches with over 65,000 subscribers on YouTube, emphasized, "With 13 million active players and another 17 million beginners joining the game, the key to sustaining pickleball's growth lies in growing and measuring skills for players. By becoming a DUPR Coach, the Global Skills Program equips coaches like me with a simple way to help players get a DUPR, reach their potential and establish a love for the game. When players have a rating and goals to achieve, players play more, join clubs, influence their friends and family to play and contribute to the growth of the sport."

"The Global Skills Program supports coaches in driving more pickleball activity in their communities by offering a seamless technology solution to initiate DUPR ratings for players and pathways to improve their skills," remarked Katie Nimitz, President of MyJourney. "Players simply play a game of pickleball where a phone camera or installed camera at the facility records their play. Coaches then use My Pickleball Coach to rapidly evaluate and assess a series of on-paddle and off-paddle skills to personally score key game areas such as technical skills, shot selection, partner chemistry, and court positioning. This automatically then creates the provisional rating and DUPR account for the player with their detailed assessment and DUPR skills rating."

The Global Skills Program offers two main components: The DUPR Coach for coaches and the DUPR Skills Subscription for players. The DUPR Coach enables coaches to initiate DUPR ratings for new pickleball players with a skill-based assessment technology. Once trained, coaches can view videos of players and produce provisional DUPR for players. The DUPR Skills Subscription enables players to receive coaching via the My Pickleball Coach app to improve their DUPR rating. Players can set a level-based goal, i.e. moving from a 3.5 DUPR to a 4.0 DUPR, and access DUPR-specific coaching from Martina Kochli, John Cincola, Jordan Briones, Zane Navratil and Collin Johns, among other DUPR Coaches, via the My Pickleball Coach App.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. For more information, visit dupr.com.

About My Pickleball Coach

My Pickleball Coach was developed by the world's top players and coaches like CEO Martina Kochli, John Cincola, Zane Navratil, Jordan Briones and Collin Johns to create a highly scalable way for coaches to grow the sport of pickleball. My Pickleball Coach is developed by MyJourney and is the inventor of Coaching-as-a-Service technology enabling a single coach to coach thousands of players.

