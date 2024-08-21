DUPR Officially Launches Provisional DUPR Rating Tool for Coaches

"DUPR Coach" Enables Coaches to Generate Provisional Ratings for Players & Create New Revenue for Themselves & Their Clubs

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DUPR and My Pickleball Coach have launched "DUPR Coach," a technology tool that enables coaches to provide every pickleball player with a full skills analysis and produce a Provisional DUPR for non-rated players. A Provisional DUPR can only be created by a certified DUPR Coach and rates 18 skill sets of a player's game, including shot selection, court positioning, partner chemistry, and technical skills.

DUPR Coach empowers coaches to generate Provisional DUPRs for the 34 million non-rated pickleball players in the U.S. using a simple technology tool.

Brian Lloyd, Chief Pickleball Officer of Dill Dinkers, remarked: "Since pickleball is primarily played in a doubles format, the enjoyment and growth of the game require parity of skills. If one player is lower (or higher) in skill level, it impacts the quality of the match for all four players. The Provisional DUPR tool is a high-fidelity way for a player to truly have their skills analyzed by certified DUPR Coaches. This allows players to start their individualized development plan while enabling coaches the ability to support them from anywhere. It allows clubs to run more enjoyable or competitive events, like open plays or round robins, and caters to those new to the sport with the knowledge to register for the 'right' event. As a coach, I simply open an app on my phone and produce a Provisional DUPR in a few minutes."

Brian continues, "The pickleball industry has a very rare opportunity to transform millions of non-rated players into active, engaged members. For coaches, DUPR Coach is the most important tool a coach can have; their phone is now a member engagement device."

David Kempster, Director of Racquets at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club, a Troon Club, emphasized the importance of why Provisional DUPRs are needed for the growth of the game: "When you provide a non-rated player who's relatively new to the game with a Provisional DUPR and grow their skills to a 3.5 DUPR, it creates a long-term member. DUPR Coach enables me to rapidly assess a player's skills—like nothing I've ever seen. I now run the DUPR Assessment sessions monthly so players can see where they are and how good they can be."

Gavin Leon, Director of Racquets at Baltimore Country Club (BCC), a private club with over 5,000 members, highlights the importance of the Provisional DUPR: "For pickleball's growth to be sustainable and non-rated members to better engage and enjoy the sport, there must be a standard for matching players' skill levels. Similar to the GHIN Handicap in golf, DUPR provides players with an objective way to measure their skill level so they can have the most fun playing competitively. As a DUPR Coach, I can now rapidly generate Provisional DUPRs and develop skills for hundreds of newcomers. At The Baltimore Country Club, coaches now have a new program to welcome non-rated DUPR players. Already, we have seen this approach improve membership growth and retention."

Jeff Rausch, Director of Pickleball at the Austin Pickle Ranch, expressed his enthusiasm for the impact of Provisional DUPRs for both players and facilities: "Before DUPR Coach, our assessments helped players understand their skill level, but they lacked the formal recognition needed to take action. Now, with Provisional DUPRs, coaches at the Austin Pickle Ranch will be able to accurately assess players and provide them with a globally recognized rating to kick-start their DUPR journey. This not only helps our members better understand their abilities but enables all players to join skill-based play at their appropriate level. The introduction of Provisional DUPRs is a crucial step in ensuring the sport's long-term success by creating fair, fun, and competitive play at our facility and beyond."

The DUPR Coach provides coaches with a new revenue stream through DUPR Skills Assessment Events, which are designed for coaches and clubs to elevate their pickleball offerings and boost revenue. These events come with a robust revenue model. Attendees receive a Provisional DUPR, helping them understand their current skill level and set goals for improvement, and they receive long-term personalized coaching that keeps them engaged while they improve.

Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR stated: "Coaches are the lifeblood of pickleball, and the DUPR Coach tool is meant to empower coaches in their efforts to bring more players into the game and create even more engaging pickleball opportunities for all levels. Pickleball is still on a remarkable global growth trajectory and supporting coaches with the ability to assign players Provisional DUPRs will make their entry into pickleball even more enjoyable and ultimately keep them on the court for years to come. We are excited to partner with My Pickleball Coach to merge our tools, technology and expertise to support the growth of the game at all levels."

Coaches interested in becoming a DUPR Coach and providing Provisional DUPR Ratings Services can find more information HERE.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) presented by Delaware Life, is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale.

DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including UPA, PPA, MLP, Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League, Pickleball England and Asian Pickleball Association, among others. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

About DUPR Coach

DUPR Coach enables coaches to launch DUPR Provisional ratings for the 34 million non-rated pickleball players, powered by My Pickleball Coach.

