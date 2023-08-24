Dura-Pack to Debut the World's Most Accurate Cannabis Packaging System at PACK EXPO 2023

Dura-Pack, the industry-leading manufacturer of food, coffee and cannabis packaging equipment and stand-up pouches, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 PACK EXPO event held September 11 – 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in in Las Vegas, NV.

TAYLOR, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dura-Pack, the industry-leading manufacturer of food, coffee and cannabis packaging equipment and stand-up pouches, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 PACK EXPO event held September 11 – 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Dura-Pack will be debuting 'Echelon', the most accurate cannabis packaging system on the market today, with astounding 10x greater accuracy than its closest competitor. Unlike traditional combination weighing systems, Echelon's modular design boasts a small footprint and can perform over 30 million weighing combinations within a fraction of a second. Echelon can accurately weigh both cannabis flower, virtually any THC-infused gummie or edible and is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence technology that enables it to 'learn' cannabis flower and edibles in real-time. Dura-Pack will also be showcasing food, coffee packaging and automation equipment along with stand-up pouches.

"PACK EXPO is the ideal venue for us to showcase our food, coffee and cannabis packaging equipment, and Dura-Defense, our child-resistant cannabis pouches", said Kevin Harrison, President at Dura-Pack. "Exhibiting at PACK EXPO not only allows us to connect with potential clients, but it also allows us to meet and forge strategic partnerships and relationships with other key players in the food, coffee and cannabis space. Dura-Pack is uniquely positioned within the industry, as we are the only organization that manufactures both packaging equipment and flexible stand-up pouches, in the United States".

EVENT DETAILS

What: PACK EXPO 2023

When: September 11 - 13, 2023

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, NV Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV.

Booth #: 7611

Media Contact

Ted Annis, Dura-Pack, 1 3132999600, [email protected], https://dura-pack.com

SOURCE Dura-Pack