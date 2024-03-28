Durability of Sandton (RSA) Water Reservoir Provided by the Penetron System

The Penetron System provided a durable waterproofing solution for the concrete water storage structures and helped accelerate the construction process by minimizing delays usually associated with surface-applied waterproofing systems. Post this

Located north of the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, with its own central business district, the city is also home to a sizeable Muslim community. The city's Waterval Islamic Institute is an established cultural center in the community and features a stately mosque, as well as elementary and secondary schools.

"A few years ago, the Institute recognized the need to increase its water storage capacity to meet the growing demands of the school student body and the Institute's community activities," explains Jonathan Whitehead, Technical Engineering Support at Penetron Africa. "The Penetron System of crystalline waterproofing products was the ideal concrete waterproofing solution for the water reservoir."

Non-toxic and with no VOCs, all Penetron crystalline products are NSF 61-certified for potable water applications exactly like the Waterval Islamic Institute project. In addition, the admixture meets all manufacturing and environmental compliance certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, DWI, Singapore Green Label, CE mark and GB-18445.

The Penetron System was specified by C-Plan Consulting, the project engineers. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was used to treat the concrete for the main reservoir structures, including the chamber structures. Afrisam Ready-Mix was the ready-mix concrete supplier. PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal the construction joints.

The Penetron-approved applicator team, Cersec Waterproofing, routed out any visible cracks in the pump room and remaining concrete structures, filling the resulting areas with PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing grout. Finally, PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied as a slurry to the existing concrete surfaces to seal any cracks up to 0.5mm to provide protection from future water penetration.

Once applied to a prepared concrete surface, the proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline products react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation self-heals and seals pores and micro-cracks, and becomes an integral part of the matrix, making the concrete impermeable.

"The Penetron System provided a durable waterproofing solution for the concrete water storage structures and helped accelerate the construction process by minimizing delays usually associated with surface-applied waterproofing systems," adds Jonathan Whitehead.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

