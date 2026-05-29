Durham, NC Homeowner Sells Fixer-Upper in 3 Weeks -- No Repairs, No Agent, With 30-Day Flex Stay™

"Everything they promised, they followed through on. The price never changed, there were no surprises, and I closed on the date I chose." — Shirley, Durham, NC Home Seller Post this

That experience is exactly what 3 Step Home Sale (https://www.3stephomesale.com) was built to deliver — and it's becoming the norm for homeowners across North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Texas.

"Most homeowners with a fixer-upper feel like they have no good options. They don't want to pour money into repairs, they don't want to sit on the market for months, and they don't want to get taken advantage of. We built 3 Step Home Sale to give those sellers a real, fair, fast option." — Josh Cohen, Co-Founder, 3 Step Home Sale

TRUSTED BY 1,000+ HOMEOWNERS SINCE 2020

Founded in 2020 by Josh Cohen and his sister Elana Newman, 3 Step Home Sale is a family-owned, BBB Accredited A+ rated home buying company that has helped more than 1,000 homeowners sell as-is — with verified 4.9-star Google reviews from real local sellers.

Unlike national iBuyers or anonymous wholesalers, 3 Step Home Sale is run by a local family team that adjusts contracts to fit each seller's needs, answers every question, and never changes the offer at the closing table.

WHAT MAKES 3 STEP HOME SALE DIFFERENT

3 Step Home Sale offers something no national cash buyer does — the 30-Day Flex Stay™. Homeowners close on their timeline and can remain in the home for up to 30 days after closing, giving families breathing room to coordinate their next move without feeling forced out.

The numbers speak clearly:

Average days on market traditionally: 62 days (Realtor.com)

3 Step Home Sale closing timeline: as little as 7 days

Traditional agent commissions + closing costs: 7–11% of sale price

3 Step Home Sale fees and commissions: none

Repairs, cleaning, or showings required: none

On a $300,000 home, sellers avoid up to $18,000 in agent commissions alone — while closing faster and without touching a thing.

HOW IT WORKS: 3 STEPS, NO REPAIRS, NO COMMISSION

Step 1 — Tell us about your property: Share basic details about the home and timeline in minutes. Step 2 — Receive a fair, same-day cash offer: After a quick review, sellers receive an all-cash offer with no obligation. Step 3 — Choose your closing date: Close in as little as 7 days — or pick a date that works. Stay up to 30 days after closing with 30-Day Flex Stay™.

Learn more at 3stephomesale.com (https://www.3stephomesale.com).

WHO THIS IS FOR

3 Step Home Sale works with homeowners across all six states who need speed, certainty, and zero hassle:

Inherited homes in need of updates or repairs

Properties damaged by fire, flood, or storm

Homeowners facing foreclosure, divorce, or relocation

Landlords with bad tenants or deferred maintenance

Families downsizing from a long-term home

Anyone who wants out — fast, clean, and fair

WHY NOW

The average U.S. home currently takes 62 days from listing to close. Mortgage-dependent buyers routinely demand repairs and inspections that derail deals. And in the wake of the landmark National Association of Realtors commission settlement (https://www.nar.realtor/the-facts), millions of sellers are questioning whether a listing agent is necessary at all.

For homeowners with properties that need work, the math is simple: months of carrying costs, repair bills, and agent commissions can erase $30,000–$50,000 in equity. 3 Step Home Sale eliminates every one of those costs.

ABOUT 3 STEP HOME SALE

3 Step Home Sale is a family-owned, BBB Accredited A+ rated cash home buying company founded in 2020 by Josh Cohen and Elana Newman. Trusted by more than 1,000 homeowners, the company serves North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Texas — helping sellers with properties in any condition close quickly, without repairs, commissions, or stress. Visit 3stephomesale.com (https://www.3stephomesale.com) to get a same-day cash offer.

Media Contact

Josh Cohen, 3 Step Home Sale, 1 (855) 918-4010, [email protected], https://www.3stephomesale.com

SOURCE 3 Step Home Sale