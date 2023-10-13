Durham University Implements CoolIT's Direct Liquid Cooling Technology in the Cosmology Machine-8 Supercomputer

Durham University Elevates Scientific Computing with CoolIT's Advanced Liquid Cooling in the COSMA-8 Supercomputer Launch Tweet this

From its early Direct Liquid Cooling investment in 2020 with 32 nodes Proof of Concept, the ICC at Durham University has progressively expanded its capabilities, currently boasting 10 racks of CoolIT's DLC, which is essential for achieving the computational power and memory required for its cutting-edge cosmology simulations.

Dominik Dziarczykowski, CoolIT's Global Channel Sales Manager, expressed, "Collaborating with Durham University and DiRAC on the COSMA-8 project exemplifies the efficiency, scalability, and transformative potential of Direct Liquid Cooling. Not only has it empowered Durham to achieve their ambitious computational objectives, but it's also a great example of how Data Centers can be modernized to ensure the sustainable and energy-efficient trajectory for modern infrastructure globally."

The key benefits of incorporating CoolIT's DLC technology include the university's ability to maintain cooling water at elevated temperatures, which many other systems cannot achieve. Without DLC, Durham would have faced challenges in achieving the same computational density. The COSMA-8 system uniquely integrates CoolIT's DLC with the Rear Door Heat Exchanger system, creating a synergistic cooling solution that effectively manages and dissipates heat.

Dr. Alastair Basden, Head of the DiRAC Memory Intensive HPC Service at Durham University and co-chair of the DiRAC Technical Directorate, elaborated, "COSMA-8 is a testament to our dedication to unraveling the mysteries of our universe. From simulating the Big Bang to understanding the intricacies of black holes, this machine is a powerhouse. Its memory-intensive service, tailored for cosmology simulations, underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge."

The substantial investment in COSMA-8, approximately 10 million pounds, was funded by UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) via the World Class Laboratories funding scheme, and the Digital Research Infrastructure funding scheme, administered by the Science and Technology Facilities Council. Notably, CoolIT collaborated with Dell on this project, delivering a comprehensive product portfolio including the CoolIT CHx750s and Rear Door Heat Exchangers.

The opening ceremony for the COSMA-8 Systems was graced by Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and Shadow Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, further underscoring the national significance of this project.

About CoolIT Systems:

CoolIT Systems is renowned for its scalable liquid cooling solutions tailored for the world's most challenging computing contexts. In both enterprise data centers and high-performance computing domains, CoolIT collaborates with global OEM server design leaders, formulating efficient and trustworthy liquid cooling solutions. In the desktop enthusiast arena, CoolIT delivers unmatched performance for a diverse range of gaming setups. Their modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC™, empowers dramatic spikes in rack densities, component efficacy, and power savings. Jointly, CoolIT and its allies are pioneering the large-scale adoption of sophisticated cooling techniques.

About Durham University:

Durham University, home to the Institute for Computational Cosmology, Established in 1832, Durham University is a renowned educational and research institution in Durham, North East England. Recognized for its academic excellence, it offers a diverse range of programs within a historic collegiate system. It is renowned for its commitment to research excellence and its contributions to the global scientific community.

About DiRAC:

DiRAC stands for Distributed Research Using Advanced Computing. The DiRAC High Performance Computing facility provides cutting-edge supercomputing resources for UK researchers working on world-leading scientific calculations across a wide range of areas including particle physics, astrophysics, cosmology and nuclear physics. It comprises supercomputers at Cambridge, Durham, Leicester and Edinburgh, each designed to support specific types of calculations. DiRAC also provides access to a team of expert research software engineers to help researchers make the most efficient use of the available computing resources. For more details see: https://dirac.ac.uk/

