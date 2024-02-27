During 2024 Sunset World Group Will Continue to Celebrate Mexican Culture by Moving its Successful Gastronomic Festival to the Ocean Spa Hotel in Cancun

Cancún, Mexico.- During 2024, Sunset World Group will continue to be the proud showcase of Mexican culture with its successful gastronomic festival "Discovering the Flavors of Mexico"

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 2024, Sunset World Group will continue to be the proud showcase of Mexican culture with its successful gastronomic festival "Discovering the Flavors of Mexico" to enrich the vacation experience of its members and guests, national and foreign, who will be able to taste exquisite dishes that have conquered the palates of everyone who visits Mexico.

The festival is set to explore the cuisine of a different state each month, so the year started with a gastronomic sample from the state of Baja California and continues with Nuevo León in February. The next to be presented will be Yucatán in March, Tabasco in April, Veracruz in May, Michoacán in June, in July it is Hidalgo's turn, August will be Oaxaca's, in September San Luis Potosí, October for Durango, in November Tamaulipas and the year will end with Querétaro.

The place where the gastronomic festival "Discovering the Flavors of Mexico" will take place is the Frida restaurant in Ocean Spa hotel, which specializes in Mexican cuisine. This festival constitutes a delicious journey through the great variety of traditions, influences and roots that make up the culinary mosaic of Mexico.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

