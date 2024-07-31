Durion Secures $1.6M DOE Award, Bolstering U.S. Leadership in Low Cost, 24/7 Renewable Power

"For the first time ever, businesses with continuous operations will be able to use renewable power and heat over a 24-hour period at a cost lower than retail prices," said Durion CEO Will Cappelletti. Post this

"For the first time ever, businesses with continuous operations will be able to use renewable power and heat over a 24-hour period at a cost lower than retail prices," said Durion CEO Will Cappelletti.

Durion's system stores thermal energy from solar power for distributed-scale customers. With a patented design based on water and steel, Durion's storage system leverages existing US supply chains and labor, making 24/7 renewable power widely available at low cost. This award will enable Durion's first commercial-scale project, building on field deployment of the technology already made possible through previous DOE funding.

Durion was selected as a part of the SETO Solar-thermal Fuels and Thermal Energy Storage via Concentrated Solar-Thermal Energy funding program. Projects in this funding program will integrate concentrating solar-thermal systems with fuel production processes and develop long-duration energy storage.

The company will continue to work with businesses to provide energy resilience while simultaneously lowering costs and decarbonizing key inputs to their manufacturing processes.

About Durion

Durion is on a mission to provide commercial and industrial customers across the United States with carbon-free energy using its innovative thermal energy storage system. The company's patented, water-based system provides onsite generation and long duration storage at ultra low cost enabling truly affordable 24/7 renewable power and heat at distribution scale.

About the Solar Energy Technologies Office

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office supports research, development, demonstration, and technical assistance to improve the affordability, reliability, and domestic benefit of solar technologies to support an equitable transition to a decarbonized energy sector. Learn more at energy.gov/solar-office.

