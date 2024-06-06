Dustin Zeher of Horizon Business Brokers Presented with Two Prestigious Awards at the Annual International Business Brokers Association Conference

IBBA, the world's largest professional trade association for business brokers recognizes recipients of its top performance awards at its 2024 Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Dustin Zeher with the 2023 Platinum Chairman's Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2023 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Dustin has been recognized by the IBBA as part of its annual awards program, which was presented in May of 2024 at the IBBA conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

"This year's award recipients have distinguished themselves through their exceptional professionalism and performance", stated IBBA Chair of the Board, Pino Bacinello. "As an award recipient, Dustin is acknowledged as contributing vastly to our profession. His significant contribution has earned him well-deserved recognition for his outstanding leadership, impact, and dedication to our industry."

Additionally, The M&A Source also recognized Dustin Zeher with the Gold Club Award for outstanding performance in 2023 as part of its annual Member Awards Program. "The M&A Source Awards celebrate and highlight the outstanding achievements of our industry's finest within our membership. Collectively, we received submissions representing over $3.3 billion in lower-middle market transactions," stated Lamar Stanley, M&A Source Chair of the Board. "Clearly, the success of lower-middle market M&A is driven by the dedication and expertise of our members. It is my sincere pleasure to congratulate and commend all of this year's award winners for their remarkable accomplishments."

"It's an honor to be the recipient of these awards from the IBBA and M&A Source. I was also pleased to see that Alan Horn from Horizon Business Brokers was also recognized with the Outstanding Producer Award by the IBBA at this year's conference as well. This continued recognition is a testament to the high level of service we strive to provide our clients and we look forward to continuing those efforts," said Dustin Zeher, Founder & Principal Broker of Horizon Business Brokers.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not-for-profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs, and networking opportunities and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more, visit www.ibba.org.

About the M&A Source

The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org.

Media Contact

Michael Wade, Horizon Business Brokers, 1 (703) 910-7384, [email protected], https://www.horizonbrokers.com/

