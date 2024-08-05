Duthie Power Services Announces Promotion of Johnny Bradford to Quality Assurance and Safety Manager

"Quality and safety are paramount in our industry, and I am committed to upholding the highest standards to ensure our clients receive reliable and safe generator services." Post this

"We are thrilled to promote Johnny to Quality Assurance and Safety Manager," said Randy Gross, Director of Operations. "His expertise and commitment to quality and safety make him the perfect fit for this critical role. Johnny has consistently shown an ability to lead by example, and we are confident he will continue to elevate our standards and ensure the safety of our team and clients."

As Quality Assurance and Safety Manager, Johnny will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive quality assurance and safety programs. He will work closely with the operations team to identify and mitigate risks, conduct regular safety audits, and ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards. Johnny's leadership will be vital in fostering a culture of continuous improvement and safety excellence within Duthie Power Services.

Johnny has worked at Duthie Power in various roles over the past fifteen years, including as an Emergency Generator Technician in the field and an Account Manager and Technical Advisor. In addition to 25 years of experience as a diesel engine technician, Johnny is President/Captain of the Pacific Youth Boating Association. He also holds the titles of Vice Commodore and Skipper of the Sea Scout Ship Conquest as part of his family's decades-long leadership in the Long Beach Sea Scouts.

"I am honored to take on this new role and contribute to the ongoing success of Duthie Power Services," said Johnny Bradford. "Quality and safety are paramount in our industry, and I am committed to upholding the highest standards to ensure our clients receive reliable and safe generator services."

Duthie Power Services has been a trusted name in generator sales, service, and maintenance since 1965. The company's commitment to quality and safety has been a cornerstone of its reputation, and Johnny Bradford's promotion is a testament to that dedication.

Duthie Power Services has been a trusted provider of power solutions since 1965. The company specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. With a commitment to safety, reliability and customer satisfaction, Duthie Power Services serves a diverse range of industries across Southern California.

