Duthie Power Services Announces Promotion of Randy Gross to Director of Operations

"We are thrilled to have Randy Gross as our new Director of Operations," said Carlos Cestero, Controller of Duthie Power Services. "Randy's exceptional leadership skills, deep understanding of our industry, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our team. We are confident that under Randy's guidance, Duthie Power Services will continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled service to our customers."

In his new role, Randy Gross will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, optimizing processes, and driving strategic initiatives that support the company's growth objectives. His focus will include enhancing service quality, maintaining high safety standards, and fostering a culture of accountability and collaboration among team members.

"I am honored to take on this new role at Duthie Power Services," said Randy Gross. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further strengthen our operational capabilities and uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our valued customers."

Randy Gross is known for his proactive problem-solving approach, bolstered by his exceptional listening and communication skills, and his dedication to achieving operational excellence.

Please join us in congratulating Randy Gross on his well-deserved promotion to Director of Operations at Duthie Power Services.

