Duthie Power Services Announces Promotion of Randy Gross to Director of Operations

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duthie Power Services, a leading provider of comprehensive backup power solutions and generator services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Randy Gross to the position of Director of Operations. In his new role, Randy will oversee all operational aspects of the company, ensuring continued excellence in service delivery and operational efficiency.
Randy Gross brings over 20 years of dedicated service and extensive industry knowledge to his new role at Duthie Power Services. His tenure with the company has been marked by exemplary leadership and a proven track record of driving results across various departments. Most recently, Randy created a dedicated Quality Assurance program at Duthie Power to ensure the highest quality standards are met at every level of service.
"We are thrilled to have Randy Gross as our new Director of Operations," said Carlos Cestero, Controller of Duthie Power Services. "Randy's exceptional leadership skills, deep understanding of our industry, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our team. We are confident that under Randy's guidance, Duthie Power Services will continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled service to our customers."
In his new role, Randy Gross will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, optimizing processes, and driving strategic initiatives that support the company's growth objectives. His focus will include enhancing service quality, maintaining high safety standards, and fostering a culture of accountability and collaboration among team members.
"I am honored to take on this new role at Duthie Power Services," said Randy Gross. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further strengthen our operational capabilities and uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our valued customers."
Randy Gross is known for his proactive problem-solving approach, bolstered by his exceptional listening and communication skills, and his dedication to achieving operational excellence.
Please join us in congratulating Randy Gross on his well-deserved promotion to Director of Operations at Duthie Power Services.
