Duthie Power Services Generator Technicians achieve EGSA Journeyman Certification

"The generator technicians at Duthie Power Services have decades of experience in the field, but we felt strongly about investing in this certification to demonstrate the depth of their knowledge and expertise." Tweet this

Randy Gross, Head of Sales and Quality Assurance at Duthie Power Services, oversees the program, and serves as the exam proctor. "The generator technicians at Duthie Power Services have decades of experience in the field, but we felt strongly about investing in this certification to demonstrate the depth of their knowledge and expertise."

This educational initiative is facilitated by another EGSA member company, Prime Power, whose online test prep program allows businesses across the country to train large groups of technicians. "We've been able to easily integrate these training sessions into our technicians' schedules," explains Dewey Brunson, Duthie Power Service Manager. "Technicians participate in a 60-day program with a comprehensive review session halfway through to ensure they're on track with the learning management system."

The first class of Duthie Power technicians to receive Journeyman Certification include Steve Saari, Neil Dao, Tim Brownsworth, Lorenzo Riestra, Jack Greenberg, Ignacio Valladolid, Danny Le, and Brandon Charlberg. "The EGSA journeyman test prep course ensured our techs would pass the journeyman test with flying colors," adds Randy Gross. A second class of five technicians is mid-program and aims to achieve certification by year's end.

Randy Gross and Carlos Cestero will also be representing Duthie Power at EGSA's Fall 2023 Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Carlos Cestero, Duthie Power Services Controller, explains why Duthie Power is proud to be a member of EGSA, "Not only do the Spring and Fall conferences offer unique opportunities to network and learn from top companies in the power gen space, but EGSA also supports elevating the industry as a whole through their investment in education."

For over 50 years, Duthie Power Services has served as the largest independent generator and fire pump service provider in Southern California. The Duthie team specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. The company's commitment to using high-quality parts, coupled with fast, guaranteed customer service and preventative maintenance packages, have made them an industry leader. Duthie Power is a family-owned business and active member of BOMA San Diego (Building Owners and Managers Association) and BOMA Orange County, as well as EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association), with offices in Long Beach and San Diego, California.

Media Contact

Jennifer Watkins, Duthie Power Services, 800-394-7697, [email protected], https://duthiepower.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Duthie Power Services