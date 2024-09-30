Duthie Power Services' Marketing Manager, Jennifer Watkins, to Speak at SugarCRM User Adoption Roadshow in Austin, Texas

"I am honored to be speaking at the SugarCRM User Adoption Roadshow." Post this

In addition to four topical sessions, this event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights, network with peers, and learn from the experiences of top professionals in the field. "Just in the last year, SugarCRM has rolled out a lot of updates that are giving users the power to customize their CRM experience for their industry and sales needs," says Duthie Power Services Sales Manager, Corinne Rodriguez. "Jen has a knack for doggedly pursuing solutions and customizations to help our users, so I'm excited to see what she gains from participating in the Roadshow."

Jennifer Watkins, with her extensive experience and expertise in marketing and customer relationship management, will share her insights on user adoption in a customer panel featuring other SugarCRM Administrators. Her session will focus on practical strategies for driving user adoption, optimizing CRM functionalities, and leveraging data to foster stronger customer relationships and achieve business objectives.

"I am honored to be speaking at the SugarCRM User Adoption Roadshow and look forward to sharing our successes and lessons learned in leveraging CRM to enhance our marketing efforts and customer interactions," said Watkins. "I'm especially looking forward to meeting with other CRM administrators and learning practical tips for effectively steering change management as the system evolves."

Since 1965, Duthie Power Services has been at the forefront of providing reliable power solutions and exceptional customer service to Southern California commercial generator owners. Under Jennifer Watkins' leadership, the marketing strategy has successfully integrated new functionalities to its SugarCRM configuration, resulting in improved customer engagement and streamlined processes.

For more information about the SugarCRM User Adoption Roadshow and to register for the event, please visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/roadshow-na/.

About Duthie Power Services:

Duthie Power Services has been a trusted provider of power solutions since 1965. The company specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. With a commitment to safety, reliability and customer satisfaction, Duthie Power Services serves a diverse range of industries across Southern California.

Media Contact

Jennifer Watkins, Duthie Power Services, 800-394-7697, [email protected], https://duthiepower.com/

SOURCE Duthie Power Services