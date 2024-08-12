Duthie Power Services Promotes Corinne Rodriguez to Sales Manager

"I look forward to working with our talented sales team to build on our successes and continue providing outstanding service to our customers." Post this

In her new role as Sales Manager, Corinne will oversee the sales team, develop strategic sales plans, and continue to foster relationships with key clients. Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and ensuring we meet our customers' evolving needs.

"We are thrilled to promote Corinne to Sales Manager," said Duthie Power Services Director of Operations, Randy Gross. "Her exceptional sales skills, leadership abilities, and dedication to our customers make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under her guidance, our sales team will achieve new heights."

Corinne holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from UC Santa Cruz and has actively participated in events sponsored by BOMA Orange County and SOPE, two local industry associations. She also has been instrumental in facilitating new generator installations for the past several years and continually seeks opportunities to enhance her knowledge and expertise in the power generation industry.

As one of Duthie Power's SugarCRM Administrators, Corinne has brought her sharp eye for organization and logic to the configuration and maintenance of this critical sales and marketing software. Jennifer Watkins, Duthie Power Marketing Manager and fellow Sugar CRM Admin, adds, "Corinne is an extremely reliable and competent sales and project manager. Her input and partnership in optimizing our CRM has been critical to improving operational efficiencies at Duthie Power."

"I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me by the leadership team at Duthie Power Services," said Corinne Rodriguez. "I look forward to working with our talented sales team to build on our successes and continue providing outstanding service to our customers."

About Duthie Power Services:

Duthie Power Services has been a trusted provider of power solutions since 1965. The company specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. With a commitment to safety, reliability and customer satisfaction, Duthie Power Services serves a diverse range of industries across Southern California.

Jennifer Watkins, Duthie Power Services, 800-394-7697, [email protected], https://duthiepower.com/

