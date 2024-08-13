Duval Precision Grinding Achieves NADCAP Accreditation with Zero Findings

"Achieving accreditation with no findings is an accomplishment that reflects our commitment to excellence in precision grinding services. This is how we've earned and maintained our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace, defense, and technology sectors." Post this

"Our team's hard work has once again been validated by the NADCAP audit," said Ray Provencher, General Manager of Duval Precision Grinding. "Achieving accreditation with no findings is an accomplishment that reflects our commitment to excellence in precision grinding services. This is how we've earned and maintained our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace, defense, and technology sectors."

The rigorous NADCAP audit process evaluates a company's adherence to stringent quality control measures, process integrity, and continuous improvement initiatives. Duval Precision Grinding's flawless performance in this year's audit highlights their meticulous approach to precision grinding and their ability to consistently deliver superior results for customers.

"Achieving NADCAP accreditation is a rigorous process that requires unwavering attention to detail and a commitment to excellence," said Malcolm Getz, CEO of Duval Precision Grinding. "Passing with no findings is a direct result of our team's expertise, dedication, and the robust quality management systems we have in place."

Duval Precision Grinding specializes in providing high-quality grinding services to clients in the aerospace, defense, technology, and industrial sectors. Their comprehensive range of services, including ID grinding, OD grinding, surface grinding, and jig grinding, are performed to the most exacting standards to meet their customers' critical needs.

This NADCAP accreditation not only recognizes Duval Precision Grinding's technical capabilities but also their commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service. As a NADCAP-accredited supplier, Duval Precision Grinding continues to support the aerospace and defense industries by ensuring that all components meet the highest quality standards, enhancing the safety and performance of critical applications.

For more information about Duval Precision Grinding and NADCAP-accredited services, please visit www.duvalgrinding.com.

ABOUT DUVAL PRECISION GRINDING

Duval Precision Grinding has been providing high-quality precision grinding services for over 70 years. Based in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Duval Precision Grinding specializes in high-precision grinding services for the aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. Duval offers services including internal diameter grinding, outside diameter grinding, surface grinding, jig grinding, and CNC grinding. Duval consistently delivers tight tolerance features, making them a trusted partner for demanding OEMs in aerospace, power generation, military and defense, capital equipment production, and more. Learn more at duvalgrinding.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Killoran, Duval Precision Grinding, 1 5086578600, [email protected], https://www.duvalgrinding.com/

SOURCE Duval Precision Grinding