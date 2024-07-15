DUX Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Data Security and Privacy

This certification demonstrates DUX's adherence to stringent policies and procedures designed to protect client data, ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform for users. Post this

"Our customers' trust is our highest priority, and achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance reinforces our commitment to maintaining that trust," said Jorge Campos, CEO. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our platform is secure, reliable, and capable of protecting our customers' valuable information."

The SOC 2 Type II audit process, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), ensures that service providers securely manage data to protect the privacy and interests of their clients. DUX's compliance confirms that the company has robust systems in place to safeguard against data breaches and unauthorized access, ensuring data confidentiality and privacy.

"Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our unwavering dedication to data security and privacy," added Tim Ellis, President. "This achievement shows our clients that we take their data protection seriously and have the necessary controls in place to secure their information."

About DUX

DUX revolutionizes the Insurance, Restoration, and Construction industries with its pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) virtual inspection software. By seamlessly integrating advanced technologies, DUX sets the standard with innovative solutions like Erudite, which effortlessly generates comprehensive loss scopes from images. Discover more at www.dux.ws.

Media Contact

Emily Dell, DUX, 1 (407) 205-7502, [email protected], www.dux.ws

SOURCE DUX