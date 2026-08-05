"For the first time, the first reader of a deal document is a machine. The PDF digitized delivery. The AI Brief digitizes comprehension. Whoever formats the deal for the machine controls how the deal gets read."- Sean Fulp, Founder and CEO of Duxre Post this

Duxre today launched AI Brief. When a buyer or a tenant hands the deal to AI, this is what it reads, built from the broker's own deal file. That deal file includes the offering memorandum or leasing brochure, the listing data, and, where one exists, the cashflow and assumptions file. The Brief reconciles the stated facts across all of them. The AI Brief carries the broker's thesis, pricing guidance, and deadlines into the read, and nothing goes out until the broker has approved every section.

"For the first time, the first reader of a deal document is a machine. The PDF digitized delivery. The AI Brief digitizes comprehension. Whoever formats the deal for the machine controls how the deal gets read." - Sean Fulp, Founder and CEO of Duxre

Fulp built the product from the sell side. He is a practicing capital markets broker with more than twenty years in the business and over $7 billion in closed transactions.

"A buyer drops an 80-page OM into a chatbot and gets back an answer that sounds authoritative and is wrong, and nobody in the chain checks it. Then the next question drifts further off. That's how the bid-ask spread gets wider on bad information. The Brief never originates a number. If a machine is going to explain my deal, the one thing it should never do is make something up." - Sean Fulp

On the leasing side

This is not only a sale-side problem. On the lease side the worse failure is omission. The flyer never carried load factor, operating expenses, parking ratio, tenant improvement allowance, or delivery condition, and the model supplies them itself. What is on the flyer can still break. A scrambled stacking plan can hide the one suite that fits the requirement. Drop the lease type and an effective occupancy cost comes back wrong.

How it is built

The AI Brief is built in three parts. It reads the whole deal file rather than a single document and reconciles the stated facts across those sources, catching fields that disagree, a year built or a zoning designation that differs between the offering memorandum and the listing record. Every figure is calculated from the source documents rather than judged by a LLM, and financial figures route to the deal's own Argus-derived numbers. Every AI Brief is then checked for accuracy and completeness before it publishes, with the broker reviewing and editing each section. A buyer who drops a PDF into an AI search tool gets one unchecked pass and never learns what broke.

Confidentiality

An AI Brief mirrors the existing deal process. It sits behind the same confidentiality agreement as the underlying offering memorandum, and access is permission-based and set by the listing broker. Every copy names the recipient it was prepared for and carries an invisible per-copy fingerprint, so even a pasted paragraph traces back to its source. Each published AI Brief carries a verified "Generated by Duxre" tag tied to its exact contents. The Brief content is never used to train third-party models, and a buyer's or tenant's conversation with their own LLM stays with the buyer or tenant.

Built from field research

The product came out of structured interviews with brokers across the four largest global brokerages, national firms, and boutique shops. They all described losing control of how their own deals get read.

Availability

AI Brief is free with every listing published to the Duxre marketplace. Brokers create a free Ignite account, publish a for-sale or for-lease listing, and generate the AI Brief from their materials at no charge. Recipients do not need a subscription or access to software; AI Brief works in whatever LLM they already use. That was deliberate. The value of the format depends on how much of the market's deal information moves through it. Every access is logged for the listing broker: who opened the deal, when, and on what device.

AI Brief is one component of the Duxre Broker OS, which also includes a CRM built on the broker's own contact, company, and property graph, a marketplace, an email campaign engine, listing management, and broker team websites. Learn more at duxre.com/ai-brief.

About Duxre

Duxre (DUCKS-ree) is the AI-native operating system for commercial real estate brokers. Sean Fulp, a practicing capital markets broker, founded the company in 2020. The platform combines a broker-owned marketplace, CRM, email marketing engine, and Dash, its AI for deal work. Together they replace the patchwork of tools brokers assemble today. The contacts, the deal history, and the listing data all stay with the broker. Duxre is based in Santa Monica, California.

Media Contact

Rachel Wagman, Duxre, 1 9147722206, [email protected], www.duxre.com

SOURCE Duxre