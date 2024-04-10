DVDFab has Upgraded UniFab with Latest Updates to Increase the Speed of Conversion of Various Modules

DVDFab has introduced new and latest updates to UniFab's inference engine, leading to a 20 percent to 50 percent speed increase in the conversion of the Enlarger/Deinterlacer/Denoiser modules.

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DVDFab recently upgraded the modules of UniFab All-In-One to streamline the workflow of all its users. The comprehensive software suite has nine integrated modules to edit, enhance, upscale, and denoise video, bypassing any hurdles in working with video footage.

With new features, users can increase the conversion speed of videos working on the Enlarger, Deinterlacer, or Denoiser modules. Also, the HDR upscaler module introduces a new model, cinema mode (fast), which significantly increases conversion speed while maintaining high-quality images. The conversion speed can be up to five times faster, so most users only need 1-3 times the duration of the video to convert to 1080p HDR 10.

Here's a quick highlight of the latest UniFab updates.

New: Updates to the inference engine have led to a 20%-50% speed increase in the conversion of the Enlarger/Deinterlacer/Denoiser modules.

Fixed: Resolved issues of AI module conversion failures in some instances.

Fixed: Some issues relating to the user interface display were resolved.

Optimized: Adjusted the default bitrate of the AI module to a more suitable value, reducing the instances where enhancement was not obvious due to a low bitrate.

Fixed: Some crash issues in the HDR upscaler module have been fixed.

Prime Highlights of UniFab Video Enhancer AI.

1. Upscale SDR to HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Traditional SDR video often needs to produce more impressive images with better detail in highlights and shadows. On the other hand, HDR video expands the brightness range of images, displaying a wider color gamut and higher bit depth. UniFab helps upscale videos to HDR and Dolby Vision for a smoother visual experience.

More Details: UniFab HDR Upscaler AI

2. Enlarge Video Resolution up to 4K

UniFab can enlarge video resolution to 720p (standard definition), 1080p (Full HD), and even stunning 4K (Ultra HD). This Video Enlarger AI module can also double the original resolution for an ultra-clear picture.

UniFab's proprietary universal enhancement model is designed to augment any type of visuals — low-resolution TV series, black-and-white films, homemade videos, or animations. Its cutting-edge tech enhances visuals exceptionally well.

More Details: UniFab Video Enlarger AI

3. Upmix Audio to DTS 7.1 with AI

UniFab innovative technology can intelligently distribute tracks across different channels, upmixing the audio to EAC3 5.1 or DTS 7.1 standards for superior surround sound quality.

More Details: UniFab Audio Upmix AI

4. Eliminates Noise From Video

UniFab can eliminate noise from video regardless of its cause, such as low-light conditions, camera malfunctions, signal interference during transmission, or compression algorithms.

More Details: UniFab Denoise AI

5. Boost Video Frame Rate to 120 FPS

Improve video smoothness using AI-powered frame interpolation. This technique increases the frame rate and guarantees seamless motion continuity, making it suitable for rapid-moving entities or scenes.

More Details: UniFab Smoother AI

6. Deinterlace Video Using the AI Technology

UniFab is equipped to deinterlace video using AI technology. Due to technological limitations, outdated devices often use interlaced scanning to play videos. This lowers the demand on the display device for video signals but may cause a reduction in video quality and visible flickering.

More Details: UniFab Deinterlace AI

7. Professional Video Creation Solution

UniFab's All-in-One plan includes a simple, efficient, and user-friendly solution with comprehensive features for all video creation needs. It revolutionizes the process of creating and editing videos with seamless workflows and intuitive controls, making it the best choice for beginners and professionals/experts.

More Details: UniFab Video Converter Pro

8. Convert and Compress Videos

UniFab is a professional video converter that supports converting over 1000 video formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and more. This broad compatibility allows users to convert any video into a format supported by their devices without compromising quality.

As a reliable video compressor, UniFab can help users compress videos into any format and precisely set the file size suitable for their social media, like YouTube and Facebook, while preserving the original quality.

