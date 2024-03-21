DVIRC Announces Upcoming Industry Events for Pennsylvania Manufacturers

These upcoming events are a testament to our commitment to the industry. They not only offer invaluable resources and insights but also foster an environment to drive forward innovation and collaboration that is critical for success in today's market. Post this

Registration for the Fabricated Metal Industry Landscape Report webinar is open now. To find out more or learn how to get involved in the May 8th and June 6th events, visit DVIRC.org, today.

A Word from Our CEO

"Our mission at DVIRC is to empower the manufacturing sector in Pennsylvania by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and connections necessary to thrive," said Chris Scafario, CEO of DVIRC. "These upcoming events are a testament to our commitment to the industry. They not only offer invaluable resources and insights but also foster an environment to drive forward innovation and collaboration that is critical for success in today's market. I strongly encourage all our local manufacturers to take advantage of these unique opportunities."

In a world where the pace of change is constantly accelerating, staying informed and connected is more important than ever. DVIRC's upcoming events offer a unique platform for manufacturers in Pennsylvania to do just that. By participating, businesses can stay ahead of industry trends, connect with potential partners and customers, and contribute to the regional economy's growth and resilience. Join the industry and manufacturing peers as they engage to advance the future of manufacturing in Pennsylvania.

About DVIRC

DVIRC is a manufacturing consulting firm, advocate and economic development organization supporting the profitable growth of small and mid-sized U.S. manufacturers. We support manufacturers through consulting services, advanced technology research, training and education, and executive network groups. Since 1988 we have served more than 2,000 manufacturers regionally and nationally, as well as numerous federal agencies, generating over $2 Billion in client impact. For more information visit www.dvirc.org.

