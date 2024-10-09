DVIRC CEO, Chris Scafario, Represents Southeastern Pennsylvania Manufacturers at White House Space Industry Workforce Roundtable

Chris Scafario, President & CEO of the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC), was invited to the White House to participate in a Space Workforce Roundtable.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 3rd, 2024, Chris Scafario, President & CEO of the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC), was invited to the White House to participate in a Space Workforce Roundtable. The event brought together key government officials and industry leaders to address critical workforce and supply chain challenges essential to the future of America's space sector.
The roundtable focused on collaboration across the space enterprise to inspire, prepare, and employ the next generation of workers. Scafario, representing Southeastern Pennsylvania's manufacturing sector, joined fellow Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center Directors and industry leaders to discuss the role of the U.S. manufacturing base in maintaining global competitiveness within the space industry.
Scafario emphasized DVIRC's commitment to contributing to these national priorities, stating, "This was an incredible opportunity to collaborate with influential leaders in both government and industry. I'm confident that DVIRC and our region are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact on the future of U.S. space exploration and advanced manufacturing."
The discussions align with DVIRC's ambitious Manufacturing Moonshot, which aims to establish Southeastern Pennsylvania as a global hub for advanced manufacturing by 2030. DVIRC launched this plan with the goal to:
- Connect the brightest minds, advanced technologies, and bold innovations;
- Transform Southeastern Pennsylvania into a global leader in advanced manufacturing;
- Create family-sustaining careers and contribute to a thriving regional economy; and
- Support the design and production of next-generation, life-sustaining technologies that defend and enrich lives.
Scafario's presence at the roundtable reinforces DVIRC's focus on advancing national space goals while driving innovation in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He shared his enthusiasm for the future, remarking, "As we push forward with the Manufacturing Moonshot, it's exciting to think about the possibilities. Wouldn't it be cool if our efforts actually help our nation get back on the Moon?"
With over 5,500 small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms in Southeastern Pennsylvania, DVIRC's Manufacturing Moonshot is focused on driving growth through innovation and collaboration. By working closely with business, education, training, and government, DVIRC is building an ecosystem that will fuel the next wave of American manufacturing success.
About DVIRC
The Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC) is a leading nonprofit consulting organization that focuses on growing the manufacturing sector in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Through strategic workforce initiatives, advanced technology research, supply chain resiliency best practices, and business growth support, DVIRC strengthens the region's manufacturing base, contributing to America's global industrial competitiveness. Learn more at DVIRC.org.
Media Contact
Luke Plating, DVIRC, 1 719-491-6311, [email protected], https://dvirc.org/
SOURCE DVIRC
