DVIRC CEO, Chris Scafario, Represents Southeastern Pennsylvania Manufacturers at White House Space Industry Workforce Roundtable

I'm confident that DVIRC and our region are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact on the future of U.S. space exploration and advanced manufacturing. Post this

Scafario emphasized DVIRC's commitment to contributing to these national priorities, stating, "This was an incredible opportunity to collaborate with influential leaders in both government and industry. I'm confident that DVIRC and our region are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact on the future of U.S. space exploration and advanced manufacturing."

The discussions align with DVIRC's ambitious Manufacturing Moonshot, which aims to establish Southeastern Pennsylvania as a global hub for advanced manufacturing by 2030. DVIRC launched this plan with the goal to:

Connect the brightest minds, advanced technologies, and bold innovations;

Transform Southeastern Pennsylvania into a global leader in advanced manufacturing;

into a global leader in advanced manufacturing; Create family-sustaining careers and contribute to a thriving regional economy; and

Support the design and production of next-generation, life-sustaining technologies that defend and enrich lives.

Scafario's presence at the roundtable reinforces DVIRC's focus on advancing national space goals while driving innovation in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He shared his enthusiasm for the future, remarking, "As we push forward with the Manufacturing Moonshot, it's exciting to think about the possibilities. Wouldn't it be cool if our efforts actually help our nation get back on the Moon?"

With over 5,500 small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms in Southeastern Pennsylvania, DVIRC's Manufacturing Moonshot is focused on driving growth through innovation and collaboration. By working closely with business, education, training, and government, DVIRC is building an ecosystem that will fuel the next wave of American manufacturing success.

About DVIRC

The Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC) is a leading nonprofit consulting organization that focuses on growing the manufacturing sector in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Through strategic workforce initiatives, advanced technology research, supply chain resiliency best practices, and business growth support, DVIRC strengthens the region's manufacturing base, contributing to America's global industrial competitiveness. Learn more at DVIRC.org.

Media Contact

Luke Plating, DVIRC, 1 719-491-6311, [email protected], https://dvirc.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE DVIRC