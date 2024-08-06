DVIRC Seeks Nominations for New Manufacturing Excellence Awards

Reimagine Manufacturing 2024 will feature dynamic presentations by industry experts and thought leaders, including inspirational speakers, a chief economist, a historian, and an author/retired Navy captain. Post this

The awards categories include

Manufacturer of the Year

Small Manufacturer

Mid-sized Manufacturer

Life Sciences

Defense Supplier

Lifetime Achievement

Nominations may be submitted at remimaginemanufacturing.com/awards. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 3.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Reimagine Manufacturing 2024 will feature dynamic presentations by industry experts and thought leaders, including Andrew Crowe, founder of New American Manufacturing Renaissance; Augustine Faucher, chief economist with the PNC Financial Services Group; author and historian Arthur L. Herman; author and retired U.S. Navy Capt. David Marquet; and Chris Scafario, president and CEO of Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center.

The event also includes an exhibition of industry-related products and services. This showcase provides an opportunity for businesses to engage with potential partners in the manufacturing industry.

For information on becoming an exhibitor or attending the summit as an individual or a group, visit https://www.reimaginemanufacturing.com/get-engaged.

DVIRC is an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). DVIRC is one of seven Industrial Resource Centers in Pennsylvania and one of 50 NIST/MEP affiliates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

