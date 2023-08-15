DVNF Awards $409,000 in Capacity Building Grants to Non-Profit Veteran Support Organizations

The DVNF is pleased to announce the allocation of $409,000 to twenty-two non-profit veteran support organizations through its Capacity Building Grant program this summer.

LANHAM, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DVNF is pleased to announce the allocation of $409,000 to twenty-two non-profit veteran support organizations through its Capacity Building Grant program this summer.

These grants are strategically designed to bolster the capabilities of these organizations, enabling them to extend a diverse array of services to disabled and at-risk veterans. The chosen charities, diverse in size, mission, and focus, were selected based on their potential to make a meaningful impact within the veteran communities they serve.