DVNF Awards $409,000 in Capacity Building Grants to Non-Profit Veteran Support Organizations

Disabled Veterans National Foundation

15 Aug, 2023, 13:17 ET


The DVNF is pleased to announce the allocation of $409,000 to twenty-two non-profit veteran support organizations through its Capacity Building Grant program this summer.

These grants are strategically designed to bolster the capabilities of these organizations, enabling them to extend a diverse array of services to disabled and at-risk veterans. The chosen charities, diverse in size, mission, and focus, were selected based on their potential to make a meaningful impact within the veteran communities they serve.

Ret. Sgt. Maj Joseph VanFonda, CEO of DVNF, emphasized the importance of the program, stating, "In these challenging times, our commitment to supporting veterans remains unwavering. Our Grant program directly supports non-profit organizations that provide essential assistance to homeless, disabled, and at-risk veterans and their families."

The list of grant recipients for the summer of 2023 includes:

The Project Zero Alliance

Veterans Strong Community Center

Marine Corps League - Unicol Detachment 783

Henrys Home Horse and Human Sanctuary

Camillus House, Inc.

Warrior Foundation Freedom

Leg Up Farm

Catholic Charities of Kansas City St. Joseph Inc.

New England Paralyzed Veterans of America

VIP Neurorehabilitation Center

The Servant

K-9 For Warriors Inc.

Acadia Veteran Alliance

Get Your Six Support Dogs

Funds For Veterans

Operation Military Family

That Can Be Me

Warrior Expeditions

VOA Northern England

Victory Servant Dog

NAMI Maryland

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

The DVNF stands committed to its mission of supporting those who have served our nation. For updates and additional information, please visit:

ABOUT DISABLED VETERANS' NATIONAL FOUNDATION

DVNF, a 501(c)(3) national non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing crucial support to disabled and at-risk veterans who bear the physical or psychological scars of their dedicated service in safeguarding our nation's security and freedom. For more information, please visit: https://www.dvnf.org/

Patrick S. Heron, Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 1 (202) 277-6484, [email protected], www.dvnf.org

SOURCE Disabled Veterans National Foundation