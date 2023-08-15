DVNF Awards $409,000 in Capacity Building Grants to Non-Profit Veteran Support Organizations

The DVNF is pleased to announce the allocation of $409,000 to twenty-two non-profit veteran support organizations through its Capacity Building Grant program this summer.
These grants are strategically designed to bolster the capabilities of these organizations, enabling them to extend a diverse array of services to disabled and at-risk veterans. The chosen charities, diverse in size, mission, and focus, were selected based on their potential to make a meaningful impact within the veteran communities they serve.
Ret. Sgt. Maj Joseph VanFonda, CEO of DVNF, emphasized the importance of the program, stating, "In these challenging times, our commitment to supporting veterans remains unwavering. Our Grant program directly supports non-profit organizations that provide essential assistance to homeless, disabled, and at-risk veterans and their families."
The list of grant recipients for the summer of 2023 includes:
The Project Zero Alliance
Veterans Strong Community Center
Marine Corps League - Unicol Detachment 783
Henrys Home Horse and Human Sanctuary
Camillus House, Inc.
Warrior Foundation Freedom
Leg Up Farm
Catholic Charities of Kansas City St. Joseph Inc.
New England Paralyzed Veterans of America
VIP Neurorehabilitation Center
The Servant
K-9 For Warriors Inc.
Acadia Veteran Alliance
Get Your Six Support Dogs
Funds For Veterans
Operation Military Family
That Can Be Me
Warrior Expeditions
VOA Northern England
Victory Servant Dog
NAMI Maryland
Big Dog Ranch Rescue
The DVNF stands committed to its mission of supporting those who have served our nation. For updates and additional information, please visit:
ABOUT DISABLED VETERANS' NATIONAL FOUNDATION
DVNF, a 501(c)(3) national non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing crucial support to disabled and at-risk veterans who bear the physical or psychological scars of their dedicated service in safeguarding our nation's security and freedom. For more information, please visit: https://www.dvnf.org/
