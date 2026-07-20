DWD Technology Group Named to Accounting Today's 2026 VAR 100 List

"While we are honored by this recognition, what matters most is the success of our clients," added Chris Mengerink, Partner at DWD Technology Group. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve organizations that rely on us as a trusted technology advisor." Post this

Recognized for Excellence in ERP Consulting and Client Service

The recognition reflects DWD Technology Group's continued commitment to helping organizations improve operational efficiency, gain deeper financial visibility, and leverage technology to support long-term growth.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "For more than 30 years, we have focused on helping organizations select, implement, and optimize technology solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. Being named to the VAR 100 list reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expertise."

Driving Greater ROI from ERP Technology

DWD Technology Group serves organizations throughout the Midwest and across the United States, providing consulting, implementation, support, and training services for leading business management and accounting software solutions. The company specializes in solutions for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, distributors, construction firms, and professional service organizations.

The company's portfolio includes accounting, ERP, nonprofit fund accounting, customer relationship management, business intelligence, and managed IT services, helping clients streamline operations, enhance reporting, and make more informed business decisions.

"While we are honored by this recognition, what matters most is the success of our clients," added Chris Mengerink. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve organizations that rely on us as a trusted technology advisor."

Industry-Focused ERP Solutions

DWD Technology Group serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. Its approach combines proven technology with industry-specific knowledge to solve complex operational and financial challenges.

Since 1990, DWD Technology Group has partnered with organizations across the United States, building long-term relationships focused on trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

About DWD Technology Group

DWD Technology Group is a technology consulting firm specializing in ERP software, accounting solutions, nonprofit financial management systems, managed IT services, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and CRM solutions. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company helps organizations leverage technology to improve efficiency, visibility, and decision-making. Learn more at Visit DWD Technology Group.

Media Contact

Sherry Simerman, DWD Technology Group, 1 2604232414, [email protected], https://www.dwdtechgroup.com/

SOURCE DWD Technology Group