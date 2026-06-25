DWD Technology Group Named to ERP Global Insights VAR 100 List, Ranked #92

"Being recognized on the ERP Global Insights VAR 100 list is an honor for our team," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "Our focus has always been on our clients' success. We work to ensure they have the right technology, guidance, and support to move forward with confidence." Post this

Recognized for ERP Expertise and Client-Focused Advisory Services

DWD Technology Group supports midmarket organizations with ERP selection, implementation, and ongoing optimization, helping clients gain better insight into their operations and make more informed business decisions.

"Being recognized on the ERP Global Insights VAR 100 list is an honor for our team," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "Our focus has always been on our clients' success. We work to ensure they have the right technology, guidance, and support to move forward with confidence."

Helping Organizations Maximize ERP Investments

As businesses continue to adopt cloud ERP solutions, the role of the modern VAR has evolved into that of a trusted advisor. DWD Technology Group works closely with clients to align technology with business strategy, streamline processes, and improve reporting and financial management.

With deep expertise in solutions such as Sage Intacct and Sage 100, DWD helps organizations reduce manual processes, accelerate close cycles, and gain real-time visibility into key performance metrics.

Industry-Focused ERP Solutions

DWD Technology Group serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. Its approach combines proven technology with industry-specific knowledge to solve complex operational and financial challenges.

Since 1990, DWD Technology Group has partnered with organizations across the United States, building long-term relationships focused on trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

About DWD Technology Group

DWD Technology Group is a full-service ERP and IT consulting firm specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage 100, Sage BusinessWorks, Sage 50 and MIP Fund Accounting software. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, DWD helps organizations improve efficiency, visibility, and decision-making through technology and expert guidance. Learn more at Visit DWD Technology Group.

Media Contact

Sherry Simerman, DWD Technology Group, 1 2604232414, [email protected], https://www.dwdtechgroup.com/

SOURCE DWD Technology Group