DWD Technology Group Promotes Sage Intacct Practice Leader Adam Westgerdes to Shareholder and Partner

My goal is to continue helping organizations in the behavioral health, community-action, and specialty medical clinic sectors by implementing technology that supports their long-term growth and success." - Adam Westgerdes, DWD Technology Group Partner Post this

Specialized Cloud Solutions for Behavioral Health, Community Action Agencies and Specialty Medical Clinics

"The new year started with exciting news as we welcomed Adam to our ownership team," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "His deep understanding of Sage Intacct allows our clients to move beyond legacy systems and embrace a platform that offers real-time visibility and scalability. Adam is a trusted advisor who understands the specific compliance and reporting needs of the industries we serve."

Under Westgerdes' direction, DWD has refined its focus on specialized verticals. These include behavioral health and addiction centers, community-action agencies and specialty medical clinics such as orthopedic, vision, dental, and ENT practices. By leveraging Sage Intacct's robust dimensions and reporting, Westgerdes helps these organizations automate complex workflows and improve overall operational efficiency.

Driving Digital Transformation through Sage Intacct

"I am excited to join the partner group at DWD Technology Group to continue working alongside our talented software consultants," Westgerdes said. "Many organizations are realizing that their legacy accounting system no longer meets their needs; they require the specialized functionality and cloud accessibility that Sage Intacct provides. My goal is to continue helping organizations in the behavioral health, community-action, and specialty medical clinic sectors by implementing technology that supports their long-term growth and success."

Westgerdes' promotion reinforces DWD's reputation as a top-tier ERP partner and IT provider. By focusing on ethical business practices and deep industry specialization, DWD continues to build lasting partnerships with clients across the United States.

About DWD Technology Group

DWD Technology Group is a full-service ERP and IT solutions provider specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage 100, and related business software. Founded in 1990, DWD helps organizations in manufacturing, distribution, behavioral health, and other for profit and nonprofit sectors improve efficiency and decision-making through expert guidance. Learn more about our Sage Intacct services at www.dwdtechgroup.com.

Media Contact

For interviews, additional information, or photography requests, please contact Sherry Simerman at [email protected] or call 800-232-8913.

Media Contact

Sherry Simerman, DWD Technology Group, 1 800-232-8913, [email protected], https://www.dwdtechgroup.com/

SOURCE DWD Technology Group