DWD Technology Group Promotes Sage Intacct Practice Leader Adam Westgerdes to Shareholder and Partner

DWD Technology Group announced the promotion of Adam Westgerdes, CPA, to Shareholder and Partner. A member of the firm since 2012, Westgerdes has played a key role in advancing DWD's Sage Intacct and cloud accounting solutions, and in his new role he will continue leading digital transformation initiatives. He will help organizations, particularly in behavioral health, community action, and specialty medical sectors, modernize financial operations through automation and real-time reporting. His promotion reflects DWD's ongoing commitment to industry specialization, innovation, and long-term client success.
FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DWD Technology Group, a leading Sage Intacct partner and ERP solutions provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Westgerdes, CPA, to Shareholder and Partner. A veteran of the firm since 2012, Westgerdes' elevation to the ownership team marks a new chapter of growth for DWD's cloud accounting and software practices.
Over the past 14 years, Westgerdes has been a cornerstone of DWD's success, transitioning from a systems consultant to a pivotal leader in the firm's digital transformation efforts. In his new role as Partner, he will work closely with DWD's software teams to deliver integrated solutions that move clients forward. His expertise is specifically focused on Sage Intacct, helping organizations modernize their back-office operations through automated workflows and real-time financial reporting.
Specialized Cloud Solutions for Behavioral Health, Community Action Agencies and Specialty Medical Clinics
"The new year started with exciting news as we welcomed Adam to our ownership team," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "His deep understanding of Sage Intacct allows our clients to move beyond legacy systems and embrace a platform that offers real-time visibility and scalability. Adam is a trusted advisor who understands the specific compliance and reporting needs of the industries we serve."
Under Westgerdes' direction, DWD has refined its focus on specialized verticals. These include behavioral health and addiction centers, community-action agencies and specialty medical clinics such as orthopedic, vision, dental, and ENT practices. By leveraging Sage Intacct's robust dimensions and reporting, Westgerdes helps these organizations automate complex workflows and improve overall operational efficiency.
Driving Digital Transformation through Sage Intacct
"I am excited to join the partner group at DWD Technology Group to continue working alongside our talented software consultants," Westgerdes said. "Many organizations are realizing that their legacy accounting system no longer meets their needs; they require the specialized functionality and cloud accessibility that Sage Intacct provides. My goal is to continue helping organizations in the behavioral health, community-action, and specialty medical clinic sectors by implementing technology that supports their long-term growth and success."
Westgerdes' promotion reinforces DWD's reputation as a top-tier ERP partner and IT provider. By focusing on ethical business practices and deep industry specialization, DWD continues to build lasting partnerships with clients across the United States.
About DWD Technology Group
DWD Technology Group is a full-service ERP and IT solutions provider specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage 100, and related business software. Founded in 1990, DWD helps organizations in manufacturing, distribution, behavioral health, and other for profit and nonprofit sectors improve efficiency and decision-making through expert guidance. Learn more about our Sage Intacct services at www.dwdtechgroup.com.
Media Contact
For interviews, additional information, or photography requests, please contact Sherry Simerman at [email protected] or call 800-232-8913.
Media Contact
Sherry Simerman, DWD Technology Group, 1 800-232-8913, [email protected], https://www.dwdtechgroup.com/
SOURCE DWD Technology Group
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