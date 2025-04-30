DX Engage Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status, Advancing Secure Innovation for Federal Agencies

DX Engage is now FedRAMP Ready—enabling a new era of secure, data-centered federal innovation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOMA Technologies proudly announces that its flagship platform, DX Engage, has achieved FedRAMP Ready status—a key milestone that reflects DOMA's commitment to delivering secure, compliant data-centered healthcare solutions for the federal government. With this achievement, DX Engage is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, making it readily available to any federal agency seeking a trusted, cloud-based digital exchange services platform.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation validates that DX Engage has successfully completed an in-depth assessment by an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), meeting the rigorous security and risk management standards required for federal cloud services.

Built for outcomes, not just outputs, DX Engage is an AI-powered Intelligent Document and Content Management platform that transforms how agencies manage sensitive information and mission-critical data. Deployed across 200 commercial, state and federal programs and trusted to process over 1 billion documents to date, DX Engage combines adaptability, scalability, and user experience to fuel real-world impact. DX Engage empowers agencies to streamline case management workflows, securely retrieve and manage sensitive health content, and drive mission-critical data collaboration.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Workflow and Integration: Harnesses Generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and API-centric architecture to drive efficiency and enable seamless system integrations.

AI-Based Digital Intake: Standardizes intake across all channels (phone, fax, email, SFTP, PDFs, physical documents), digitizing, classifying, redacting, and tagging content to create high-quality, AI-ready data for processing, analytics, and automation.

Robust Security Controls: Implements role-based access, encryption, and continuous monitoring across every interaction to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and PHI/PII.

Accelerated Health Collaboration Tools: Accelerates medical record retrieval, provider engagement, data summarization, and real-time interaction with health content—optimizing workflows for case management, medical reviews, and audits.

This achievement advances the goals of the GSA FedRAMP 20x initiative, which seeks to accelerate cloud adoption through standardization and enhanced security practices across government.

As federal agencies look to reduce administrative burden, drive operational inefficiency, and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve, DX Engage stands ready—a proven, secure, and scalable solution to ignite the next era of government innovation.

About DOMA:

Founded in 2004, DOMA Technologies is a leader in secure, data-centered healthcare solutions that drive digital transformation for federal, state, and commercial organizations. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, DOMA brings together cutting-edge technology, real-world data, and a human-first mindset to help agencies and organizations achieve better outcomes.

Serving more than 200 clients nationwide, we empower beneficiaries, veterans, providers, and agency stakeholders through smarter workflows, stronger security, and streamlined digital collaboration. DOMA is committed to advancing the future of health and government services—delivering agile, AI-powered solutions that drive measurable impact and lasting change.

Learn more at www.domaonline.com.

