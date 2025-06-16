DX1 and Segway Powersports Announce Strategic Integration Partnership to Streamline Dealership Operations

The leading dealership management platform, DX1, has partnered with Segway Powersports to offer seamless integration of Segway's parts and unit data directly within the DX1 system. This real-time access helps dealers reduce manual data entry, minimize errors, and speed up daily operations — allowing them to focus more on customers.

NORFOLK, Va., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DX1, the premier all-in-one dealership management platform, is proud to announce a new integration partnership with Segway Powersports, a global leader in innovative powersports vehicles. This partnership empowers all DX1 customers with lightning-fast access to Segway parts and unit data directly within their dealership management system — streamlining daily operations and helping dealers spend more time with customers and less time behind a desk.

Through this integration, dealerships using DX1 can now view and retrieve Segway's most up-to-date parts and vehicle data in seconds. This real-time access reduces manual lookup, minimizes errors, and accelerates service and sales processes — all part of DX1's ongoing mission to make dealership management simpler, faster, and more customer-focused.

"At DX1, every update we make is designed to eliminate friction for dealership employees and create more time for what matters most: building relationships with customers," said CJ Pedler, VP of Dealer Services at DX1. "This integration with Segway Powersports is a perfect example of how we're making that mission real. Dealers can now get the data they need in seconds — with no extra software or wasted time."

Segway Powersports sees the integration as a vital step forward in supporting their dealer network with cutting-edge technology and accessibility.

"This partnership with DX1 is a major win for our dealers," said Thomas Baker, Parts & Accessories Manager at Segway Powersports. "Providing fast, seamless access to our parts and unit data directly in the platform they already use every day means faster service, fewer errors, and happier customers. It's a perfect fit for our vision of making the powersports experience more efficient and rewarding for everyone involved."

The integration is available now to all DX1 customers. Simply contact your DX1 Account Manager to have them provide the access quickly. It is the latest in a series of enhancements that DX1 has delivered to ensure dealerships have the tools they need to succeed in a fast-paced, customer-driven market.

About DX1

Founded in 2012, DX1 is an all-in-one, complete cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle, golf, and Powersports industry. The perfect combination of a DMS, website, and marketing tools and services means dealers no longer have to invest in separate solutions to run their dealerships. All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer screen duplicating data entry efforts. The continuous, real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations all within one system with one login. For more information on DX1 visit: www.DX1app.com. DX1 is a division of Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move.

For more info on Segway Powersports, visit www.segwaypowersports.us and follow on social media @segwaypowersportsus.

Media Contact

John Fern, DX1, 1 8007004391, [email protected], dx1app.com

Segway Powersports, [email protected]

SOURCE DX1