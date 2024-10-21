DX1 Completes DMS Integration with Turn 14 Distribution

DX1, the leading provider of innovative solutions for powersports dealerships, and Turn 14 Distribution, an award-winning distributor of aftermarket parts, proudly announce they've collaborated to create a price book, inventory feed, and order import process for their mutual dealers.

NORFOLK, Va. and HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to partner with Turn 14 Distribution," said Ian Penney, Director of Product Development at DX1. "One of the goals at DX1 is to make day-to-day operations easier and faster. This new integration with one of the powersports industry's biggest distributors allows DX1 dealers to access the Turn 14 catalog, order, list, and price items within a few clicks. Dealers can now spend less time behind the desk and more time in front of customers."

"We understand the importance of the Dealer Management System in a dealer's day-to-day operations, including how it's critical for the parts sales and procurement process," said Dan Ziegler, Business Partner Integration Manager of Turn 14 Distribution. "We're excited to have this integration completed and functional for our mutual dealers to find our products, view their price, and complete the ordering process in a more efficient manner. We look forward to future collaborations with the DX1 team to continue to improve the dealer experience."

About DX1:

Founded in 2012, DX1 is a complete cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle and Powersports industry. The perfect combination of a DMS, website, and marketing tools and services means dealers no longer have to invest in separate solutions to run their dealerships. All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer screen duplicating data entry efforts.

The continuous, real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations all within one system with one login. For more information on DX1 visit: www.DX1app.com

About Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC:

Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC is a software company providing Powersports and Marine dealers with the software solutions they need to manage and market their dealership, regardless of its size. This offering includes dealer management systems (DMS), websites, Customer Relationship Managers (CRM), lead managers, reputation managers, and marketing tools. The goal of Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC is to simplify dealership management through technology. To learn more about Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC, visit the three flagship brands; DX1: (www.DX1app.com), ZiiDMS: (www.ZiiDMS.com), and Traffic Log Pro:

(www.TrafficLogPro.com)

About Turn 14 Distribution:

Turn 14 Distribution is an award-winning national warehouse distributor exclusively selling parts and accessories into the performance aftermarket through the business-to-business channel. With distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, and Nevada, the company boasts ground shipping coverage to 60% of the U.S. population in one day and 100% within two days. Turn 14 Distribution leverages proprietary technology and innovative logistics solutions to drive growth while simultaneously developing robust, symbiotic relationships up and down the supply chain to accelerate that growth. Turn 14 Distribution is privately owned and operated.

John Fern, DX1, 1 8476094742, [email protected], DX1app.com

