DX1 Enhances Dealer's Inventory & Sales With Custom Kitting Feature

DX1's Part Kits is an innovative, feature designed to improve dealers' inventory management and sales processes through the customizable grouping of part numbers.

NORFOLK, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DX1, the leading provider of innovative solutions for powersports dealerships, proudly announces the launch of DX1 Part Kits today for all dealers using their software solution. Part Kits is a new-wave feature designed to improve dealers' inventory management and sales processes through the grouping of part numbers.

This kitting feature streamlines inventory organization by adding a preformulated list directly to a work order with one click of a button minimizing headaches, errors, and lost time searching. Speed up the sales process by scanning one barcode to load multiple accessories to an invoice and get your customer on the road faster. Price updates and discounts on individual items will automatically transfer to any kits with those items included, saving hours of additional updates. The ability to customize and group any combination of parts and accessories under a single kit number will provide a seamless experience for dealers and customers alike.

"We are excited to introduce DX1 Part Kits, a feature that redefines how dealerships manage and sell PG&A," said Justin Quinn, Product Manager at DX1. "With DX1 Part Kits, dealers can expect better efficiency, flexibility, and control over their inventory management and sales processes which ultimately enhances the customer experience."

Key Features of DX1 Part Kits include:

Kit Creation and Management: Dealers can effortlessly create or manage kits by grouping multiple part numbers under a single kit number.

Define Kit Details: Dealers can define the kit number, description, locations, memo of the kit, and individual parts within the kit, providing clarity and organization.

Kit Price Tied to Sum of Individual Parts MSRP/DSP: Associates the kit price with the sum of the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) or Dealer Selling Price (DSP) of individual parts.

Customizable Pricing: Automatic price updates on individual parts will transfer to created kits or override the automatic price updates by setting a specific price for each part within the kit.

Barcode Scanning for Kit Identification: Allows dealers to scan a barcode of the kit number to populate all individual parts in that kit on invoices.

Substitution of Parts in a Kit: Enables dealers to substitute parts within a kit easily.

Special Order (SO) for Individual Kit Parts: Allows dealers to create a special order for an individual part if it runs out of stock within a kit.

Copy Kit from invoice: Dealers can copy parts from an invoice to create a new Kit, with an option to select the specific invoice if multiple part invoices are present.

Reporting on Kit Sales and Details: Generates reports to provide insights into kit sales performance and individual part details.

For more information about DX1 Part Kits and other aspects of the all-in-one DX1 solution, visit www.DX1app.com.

About DX1:

Founded in 2012, DX1 is a complete cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle and Powersports industry. The perfect combination of a DMS, website, and marketing tools and services means dealers no longer have to invest in separate solutions to run their dealerships. All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer screen duplicating data entry efforts. The continuous, real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations all within one system with one login. For more information on DX1 visit: www.DX1app.com

About Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC:

Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC is a software company providing Powersports and Marine dealers with the software solutions they need to manage and market their dealership, regardless of its size. This offering includes dealer management systems (DMS), websites, Customer Relationship Managers (CRM), lead managers, reputation managers, and marketing tools. The goal of Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC is to simplify dealership management through technology. To learn more about Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC, visit the three flagship brands; DX1: (www.DX1app.com), ZiiDMS: (www.ZiiDMS.com), and Traffic Log Pro: (www.TrafficLogPro.com)

Media Contact

John Fern, DX1, 1 800-700-4391, [email protected], www.DX1app.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE DX1