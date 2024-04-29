DXL Big + Tall Announces Strategic Collaboration with Nordstrom to Bring Fit Expertise to More Big + Tall Customers

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the country's leading retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Nordstrom, Inc., a leading fashion retailer, which will launch on their digital platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in extending DXL's "fit" expertise and diverse style selection to a new segment of the underserved Big + Tall consumer.

CANTON, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The alliance coincides with the launch of Nordstrom's new marketplace, designed to broaden their brand catalog to new audiences. As a key component of this expansion, DXL will bring its extensive collection of high-quality Big + Tall apparel to Nordstrom customers, further embodying the brand's commitment to DXL's "Wear What You WantSM" mission.