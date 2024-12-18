DXL Big + Tall Gives Customers So Many Ways To Save This Season Retailer Drops Prices, Offers Price Matching + Deals On Bestselling Clothes

"Price reductions are just one more way we're delivering greater value and more savings" said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL. "Every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants, with fashion that fits comfortably, looks great and is affordable." Post this

In addition to the recent price drops, the Company has responded with other cost-saving options. Earlier in this year, they introduced a Price-Match Guarantee — providing peace of mind by promising to match any lower price for the same item across multiple competitors. They also brought back meaningful promotions for customers, including their popular Buy One, Get One Free promotion during the highly competitive Black Friday time period. DXL also offers "Buy More, Save More" deal bundles as a way for customers to save on bestselling t-shirts, polos, casual shirts, pants and jeans. And, in the past month, they've issued approximately $7 million in surprise Reward Certificates to customers enrolled in their rewards program as a way to help with holiday shopping.

For decades DXL has offered top brand names and has created high-quality exclusive styles that truly fit Big + Tall men. In today's challenging retail arena, the Company remains focused on striking a balance between affordability and meeting the needs of a growing, underserved market—this approach will likely resonate well and reinforce the commitment to provide value to shoppers.

The Company has also set a strategic guide for future initiatives geared toward consumer confidence, including new brand introductions, continued ways to deliver value and more ways for customers to save money while offering the very best Big + Tall clothing.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

