DXL Big + Tall Opens Its Newest Big + Tall Store in Mesa

"The Mesa DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. Post this

The store is built as if customers designed it themselves, with wider aisles, larger dressing rooms, and stocked with their favorite brands. In addition, DXL's Certified Fit Experts offer personalized measurements and style advice. DXL provides shoppers with a simple, high-quality shopping experience that prioritizes finding the perfect fit for each customer.

After decades of designing, creating and offering high-quality clothing that truly fit Big + Tall men, DXL's dedication to an underserved market has only grown, and continues with the expansion of over 250+ stores nationwide.

The new Mesa store opens August 17.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

