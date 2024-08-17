DXL Big + Tall Opens Its Newest Big + Tall Store in Mesa

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announces its newest store located at Mesa Riverview, 833 N. Dobson Road in Mesa, AZ. This marks DXL's sixth of 12 new store openings planned over a 16-month period.
MESA, Ariz. , Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new location offers a shopping experience like no other for Big + Tall guys. The new store showcases brands and entire collections not found anywhere else, like vineyard vines®, Reebok®, and Nautica as well as other well-known brands like Polo Ralph Lauren®, O'Neill®, Callaway® and more. But most importantly, these are the brands Big + Tall men have always wanted but have never been able to find in their size or which actually fit.
"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Phoenix area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "The Mesa DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."
The store is built as if customers designed it themselves, with wider aisles, larger dressing rooms, and stocked with their favorite brands. In addition, DXL's Certified Fit Experts offer personalized measurements and style advice. DXL provides shoppers with a simple, high-quality shopping experience that prioritizes finding the perfect fit for each customer.
After decades of designing, creating and offering high-quality clothing that truly fit Big + Tall men, DXL's dedication to an underserved market has only grown, and continues with the expansion of over 250+ stores nationwide.
The new Mesa store opens August 17.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.
SOURCE Destination XL Group, Inc.
Investor Contact:
[email protected] 603-933-0541
Related Links
http://www.DXL.com
Media Contact
Investor Relations, DXL Big + Tall, 603-933-0541, [email protected] , DXL.com
SOURCE DXL Big + Tall
Share this article