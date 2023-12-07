DXL Group, Inc. Awarded #1 Omni-Channel Retailer by Total Retail

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 omni-channel retailer by Total Retail. This accolade underscores DXL's dedication to serving the unique needs of the Big + Tall community through innovative retail strategies.

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceptional Omni-Channel Services

#1 Ranked - Top 100 Omni-Channel Retailers by Total Retail

Total Retail awarded DXL #1 of the top 100 omni-channel retailers. "Destination XL was the only retailer in this year's assessment to earn 100 percent of the available points for its omnichannel services. Destination XL has committed itself to improving its customers' shopping experiences, and it's paying off," according to Total Retail.

In this year's evaluation, DXL excelled in key areas such as multi-channel ordering and pickup, digital in-store product searches, cross-channel shared carts, effortless loyalty point redemption, and comprehensive customer service. Underscoring DXL's dedication to an integrated and customer-focused shopping experience that seamlessly connects physical and digital platforms.

"Wear What You Want℠" Campaign

At the forefront of DXL's success is its new brand initiative, "Wear What You Want." Wherever he

chooses to shop, we give him the freedom to choose his own style. Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL Group, emphasizes, "We believe our 'Wear What You Want' campaign is a dynamic platform, alive at every customer touchpoint, regardless of the shopping method or location. This recognition from Total Retail affirms our dedication to a top-notch customer experience."

About DXL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG."

Media Contact

Investor Relations, DXL Big + Tall, (603)933-0541, [email protected], DXL.com

SOURCE DXL Big + Tall