DXL, Now Open In Lakewood: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn't Be A Crazy Idea, Right?

"The Lakewood DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. Post this

The store also features DXL's new FiTMAPSM Sizing Technology, an innovative in-store digital scanning technology that captures 242 unique measurements and offers custom clothing options for all guys, and size recommendations across the variety of brands for a perfect fit every time.

"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Denver area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "The Lakewood DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."

The Lakewood store is set to open its doors on November 9, 2024.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Media Contact

Investor Relations, DXL Big + Tall, 603-933-0541, [email protected], DXL.com

SOURCE DXL Big + Tall