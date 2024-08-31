DXL, Now Open In Sugar Land: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn't Be A Crazy Idea, Right?

"The Sugar Land DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. Post this

The store showcases brands guests love, including those exclusive to DXL, such as Psycho Bunny®, Reebok® and vineyard vines®, in addition to other well-known brands like Polo Ralph Lauren®, Levi's®, Columbia® and more.

The store itself is built as if customers designed it themselves, with wider aisles and larger dressing rooms. Certified Fit Experts are on hand to offer personalized measurements and style advice, providing shoppers with a simple, high-quality shopping experience that prioritizes finding their perfect size and fit.

"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Houston area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "The Sugar Land DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."

The Sugar Land store is set to open its doors on August 31, 2024.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

