DXL Signs Barrett Hofherr & Mediassociates as Agencies of Record to Launch Brand Campaign

"It's more than just a campaign; it's a movement that will amplify our voice, elevate brand awareness, and, ultimately, create a pathway for new customer engagement."

The agencies will market DXL's pillars of success—exceptional fit, premium quality, a diverse assortment of brands, and a superior shopping experience.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.:

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's website __title__ investor relations website]: https://investor.dxl.com.

About Barrett Hofherr

Barrett Hofherr, founded in 2012, is a full-service advertising agency - aka The Biggest Small Agency in the World™. They combine the experience of the big agencies with the efficiency, nimbleness, and scrappiness of a mid-sized shop. Clients hire them because their creative ideas create brand momentum. Client partners include eBay, Activision Blizzard, Chime, Lennar, Sutter Health and more. For information, visit http://www.barretthofherr.com

About Mediassociates

Mediassociates is an independent media planning, buying, and analytics agency that amplifies growth. Its Precision Branding approach guides brands in planning communication campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring, and optimizing business outcomes. With the advertising landscape shifting almost daily, Mediassociates leads clients through the ongoing revolution in media and technology. Recent clients include University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, Strava Fitness App, and Ariat. Mediassociates has been named one of Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies and an AdAge Best Place to Work.

