DXL's Newest Store in Pasadena, CA Gives Big + Tall Men More Style Options Than Ever Before

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announced today a new store opening in Pasadena, CA. The store is located at Hastings Ranch Shopping Center, 3725 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA. This marks the third new store opening for DXL over the last four months, and the third of eleven planned over fourteen months, as DXL continues to drive an opportunity to serve the Big + Tall man with additional new store openings throughout FY2024.

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new store in Pasadena, California is a game-changing experience for Big + Tall customers, giving them the freedom to shop in a store that offers the largest assortment of brands and styles they want, which are precisely sized by DXL for the Big + Tall man. Offering a meticulously curated collection, from exclusive designers and brands not found anywhere else, like vineyard vines, Nautica and Reebok, to well-known names like Polo Ralph Lauren, Psycho Bunny, Lucky Brand, and more, DXL stands as the ultimate haven destination for a wide range of Big + Tall men's clothing, from casual sportswear looks to business casual and dresswear.