Dying to Live--a daughter out to find the father she lost to a mission in India and discovers he unearthed a possible history changer

The love of a parent is a unique kind of love. It has nothing to do with success or acceptance. It has to do with care and support that is given without conditions. It is a love that is joyfully born, nourished through hardship, and reaffirmed every day and every hour. It is a love entwined with anticipation and fear.
UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The love of a parent is a unique kind of love. It has nothing to do with success or acceptance. It has to do with care and support that is given without conditions. It is a love that is joyfully born, nourished through hardship, and reaffirmed every day and every hour. It is a love entwined with anticipation and fear.
In the novel, Dying to Live, Caitlin Clarke was longing for such a love from her father. Caitlin Clarke's father had disappeared from her life, leaving a void. The explorer father of Caitlin vanished while on a mission in India. This was during the time of the Great Depression, where the world was suffering from economic and financial unrest. And although her case was not of economic nature, she seems to be suffering from a deeper depression than the Great Depression. She seemingly lived her days in hope that her father would come back to her. And because of her unfailing hope, when an offer for a last expedition to India, she didn't let it pass. She went with the team more for the purpose of finding her father rather than the mission. And there she found out that her father Donavan has unearthed a mystery during the expedition that is so intriguing it has the power to alter history. But for Caitlin, this could be the chance to regain her father and live the life she missed out on.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.
About the Author
Robert Perrin, the author, resides in Central Pennsylvania where he was born and raised. Even though Robert earned a bachelor's degree in computer science, he has always enjoyed writing. In high school, he dabbled with screenwriting and writing poetry. He has spent nineteen years of his career with the same independent federal contractor. He likes to travel and be outside, which are both excellent places to find inspiration for novels.
Dying to Live by Robert Perrin
Hardback: $27.95 | ISBN-13: 9781478763239
Publication Date: January 2016 | Pages: 194
Media Contact
Marie Lewis, BookWhirl, 1 8772071679, [email protected], https://bookwhirl.org/
SOURCE BookWhirl
Share this article