Dykema Gossett PLLC Launches Government Investigations Program Led by Former U.S. Attorneys

The team includes:

Leigha Simonton, the former presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed United States Attorney, who led an office of over 100 Assistant U.S. Attorneys with five locations, serving over 8 million North Texas residents from the DFW metroplex to cities including Lubbock and Amarillo. Leigha spent 20 years in the Department of Justice, where she specialized in complex legal issues involving health care and other subject matters, eventually serving as Chief of the Appellate Division before becoming U.S. Attorney.

Scott Hogan, the former First Assistant U.S. Attorney, who was second in command in leading the U.S. Attorney's Office. Before becoming First Assistant, Scott served as Chief of the Civil Division. He spent 18 years in the Department of Justice and specialized in False Claims Act investigations and litigation, led civil healthcare fraud investigations and other investigations into businesses and individuals, and defended the government in employment disputes and other civil litigation. He has extensive experience interacting with government agencies including the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), DOD-OIG Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Tricare, Texas Health and Human Services (Texas HHS), Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), and state attorneys general across the country.

Tiffany Eggers, the former Criminal Chief and National Security/Cybercrime Section Chief, who was third in command in the U.S. Attorney's Office. Tiffany spent 25 years as a prosecutor, 20 of those in the Department of Justice. She has tried nearly 140 jury trials, including 49 federal trials. She is an expert on every aspect of federal criminal investigations and cases and has worked with—and therefore has extensive knowledge of—virtually every federal agency, including the FBI, DEA, IRS-Criminal Investigation, and U.S. Secret Service. She is also a nationally recognized authority on cyber issues including malware, ransomware, and online/email schemes to steal money from individuals and businesses.

Sarah Douglas, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and state prosecutor, who brings a total of 15 years of government-side experience to the team. She handled complex criminal matters in two different sections of the U.S. Attorney's Office—the Economic Crimes & Public Corruption Section and the Major Crimes Section—and worked with several different government agencies. Sarah has tried more than 85 jury trials and has argued nine appeals.

This team complements and expands on Dykema's current services to its dental and other medical industry clients.

They are a one-stop shop for issues related to:

responding to a government subpoena or civil investigative demand;

addressing a whistleblower complaint;

handling False Claims Act/qui tam investigations or litigation;

conducting an internal investigation into a suspected problem;

resolving compliance concerns;

responding to a cyberattack (including ransomware, malware, phishing, hacking, or fraudulent payment instructions);

addressing HIPAA or other data-privacy questions;

navigating Medicaid, Medicare, or other government payment issues;

managing dental or medical board investigations or proceedings; and

responding to DOJ, state attorney general, or other federal or state investigations, or related civil/criminal matters involving a governmental entity.

This is the first team of its kind integrated within a leading dental services practice. Together, Dykema's attorneys offer unmatched expertise to serve the needs of dental and other medical industry clients in areas involving corporate transactions, general litigation, compliance, whistleblower, cyber/data privacy, criminal investigations or cases, or any other government-related issues.

