'Dylan and the Wolf - A true story of a boy, The World and bioaccumulation' is set for a new marketing push this 2023

Written with the purpose to inform, empower and inspire positive change, this book tells the true story of Dylan who underwent unnecessary medical interventions as a child to meet federal childcare requirements, leading to the development of childhood cancer associated with SV40. He subsequently endured six years of medical treatment that was designed to fail, following legal protocol but not offering a cure. His experience and tragic death inspired the writing of a story to raise sufficient awareness to counter cognitive dissidence regarding chemical management of humans, especially children, and corporate theft of personal choice in human health.

"Dylan and the Wolf – A true story of a boy, The World and bioaccumulation" delves into the pressing issue of corporate takeover in pharmaceuticals, highlighting concerns about personal choices, control mechanisms, and the harmful effects of bio-accumulation. Through a combination of real-life anecdotes, research articles, links, prose, poetry and art, it sheds light on the hidden pathways of corruption and chemical management that escape scrutiny under the guise of good.

This book is not a piece of entertainment to keep people distracted from the actual. It is an informative piece that promotes free will in health management and bodily autonomy being essential to the human experience. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/785415-dylan-and-the-wolf-a-true-story-of-a-boy-the-world-and-bioaccumulation to purchase a copy of the book.

About the Author

Kalubriah Sage is a mother of three, concerned with the threat of ignorance regarding bio-accumulation, truth and choice in medicine. A number of life-changing experiences led to the writing of this book about civil matters that are hidden in full view. A critical thinker, she has worked in property law, tourism management and marketing and is a qualified lab technician in a cell culture industry. Kalubriah Sage has gained an intimate understanding of the "fine balance" required, to maintain health and reduce the effects of toxic bio- accumulation, directly observable at micro and macro levels of biological life.

